The Popular Chick-Fil-A Menu Item You Should Leave Off Of Your Order

There's no denying Chick-fil-A's dominance regarding fast food chicken sandwiches. According to Nation's Restaurant News, data collected by Revenue Management Solutions in 2023 found that consumers turn to the Atlanta-based eatery for a chicken sandwich more than any other chain. Still, that doesn't necessarily mean that all of its handhelds are equally worth ordering. Mashed ranked 14 popular Chick-fil-A menu items, and while its original chicken sandwich took the top spot, the grilled chicken club fell to the bottom of the list.

This may come as a surprise, especially since the chain claims to have spent seven years testing more than 1,200 seasoning blends until it found the right one for its current grilled chicken recipe. However, according to our reviewer, the taste of the chicken in CFA's grilled chicken club hardly held up to the fried chicken sammies, so it might be time to go back to the drawing board.

In addition to flavor, our reviewer considered texture and ingredient quality, both of which this sando failed miserably on. They noted that the patty itself was overcooked and dry and that the lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Colby Jack cheese the sandwich also came with did little to help the cause. And though nutrition was not a major influence in their rankings, our taster also noted the grilled chicken club sandwich lacked nutritional appeal, as it packs more calories than the original chicken sandwich.