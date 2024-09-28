The Frozen Pigs In A Blanket You Should Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart

A trip to the frozen food section at the supermarket can be a bit overwhelming these days. Even common frozen snacks like pigs in a blanket come in numerous varieties, leaving shoppers wondering which ones are worth a part of their grocery budget. To help remove the guesswork, Mashed tried and ranked different types of frozen pigs in a blanket based on cost, size, appearance, and overall flavor. (The product reviewer also evaluated corn dogs, which are being excluded from consideration here.) So, which item should be avoided at all costs?

Super Pretzel's Pretzel Dogs earned the unwelcome distinction of being the lowest-ranking true pigs in a blanket. Though the reviewer praised the product's price, that's where the positives ended. They noted that the dough surrounding the dogs had split while frozen and was distributed unevenly. In addition, when prepared according to package directions, the pretzel exterior was unpleasantly crunchy. As if those weren't enough issues, the reviewer also criticized the hot dog itself, calling it overly spiced.