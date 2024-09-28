The Frozen Pigs In A Blanket You Should Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart
A trip to the frozen food section at the supermarket can be a bit overwhelming these days. Even common frozen snacks like pigs in a blanket come in numerous varieties, leaving shoppers wondering which ones are worth a part of their grocery budget. To help remove the guesswork, Mashed tried and ranked different types of frozen pigs in a blanket based on cost, size, appearance, and overall flavor. (The product reviewer also evaluated corn dogs, which are being excluded from consideration here.) So, which item should be avoided at all costs?
Super Pretzel's Pretzel Dogs earned the unwelcome distinction of being the lowest-ranking true pigs in a blanket. Though the reviewer praised the product's price, that's where the positives ended. They noted that the dough surrounding the dogs had split while frozen and was distributed unevenly. In addition, when prepared according to package directions, the pretzel exterior was unpleasantly crunchy. As if those weren't enough issues, the reviewer also criticized the hot dog itself, calling it overly spiced.
Better choices for hungry snackers
Instead of opting for Super Pretzel's not-so-super offering, shoppers should choose alternatives like Taste of Inspirations Pigs in a Blanket, Crav'n Flavor Mini Uncured Beef Franks, or Auntie Anne's Classic Pretzel Dogs if those are available in the freezer section. They were Mashed's top three picks, and the latter two are widely available nationwide, while the former is more common in the Northeast.
It's helpful to remember that even if you can only find lower-ranked frozen pigs in a blanket, you can make the dish yourself. Mashed's pigs in a blanket recipe requires just two ingredients and 20 minutes of total prep and cooking time. Making the snacks yourself also means you can customize them to fit your desired length. So you could use full-sized dogs. If you want a quality alternative to Super Pretzel's product, mini pretzel dogs offer another delicious homemade option for cooks who have the time to make their own dough. Whether you're buying pigs in a blanket for a sophisticated get-together, rowdy game day party, or just yourself, leave the Super Pretzel dogs on the shelf.