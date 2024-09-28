Burgers Are Better With A Caesar Salad Flair

Burgers and Caesar salads are undisputed classics that have earned their place on menus around the world. While the two dishes are iconic on their own, you can enjoy an entirely new meal when you fuse them together in creative ways. Combining the succulent richness of a burger with the crisp, zesty freshness of a Caesar salad yields a culinary experience that's familiar yet upgraded.

One of the easiest and most delicious ways to unite these beloved foods is to use Caesar salad ingredients as burger toppings. Whether you have a taste for a beef, chicken, turkey, or veggie burger, start with your patty. Top it with a few leaves of romaine lettuce, a couple of slices of Parmesan cheese, and a sprinkle of croutons. Instead of go-to burger condiments like ketchup, mustard, and mayo, plop on some homemade Caesar dressing for a bright, savory tang. The bold mix of anchovies, garlic, lemon, and Parmesan complements the patty while providing a creamy contrast to the crunchy lettuce and croutons. There are countless recipes elevated by Parmesan cheese, including pastas, risottos, pizzas, sauces, roasted veggies, hors d'oeuvres, and, of course, a simple Caesar salad.