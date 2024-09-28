Burgers Are Better With A Caesar Salad Flair
Burgers and Caesar salads are undisputed classics that have earned their place on menus around the world. While the two dishes are iconic on their own, you can enjoy an entirely new meal when you fuse them together in creative ways. Combining the succulent richness of a burger with the crisp, zesty freshness of a Caesar salad yields a culinary experience that's familiar yet upgraded.
One of the easiest and most delicious ways to unite these beloved foods is to use Caesar salad ingredients as burger toppings. Whether you have a taste for a beef, chicken, turkey, or veggie burger, start with your patty. Top it with a few leaves of romaine lettuce, a couple of slices of Parmesan cheese, and a sprinkle of croutons. Instead of go-to burger condiments like ketchup, mustard, and mayo, plop on some homemade Caesar dressing for a bright, savory tang. The bold mix of anchovies, garlic, lemon, and Parmesan complements the patty while providing a creamy contrast to the crunchy lettuce and croutons. There are countless recipes elevated by Parmesan cheese, including pastas, risottos, pizzas, sauces, roasted veggies, hors d'oeuvres, and, of course, a simple Caesar salad.
Caesar salads and burgers are a versatile combo
A burger adorned with Caesar salad ingredients offers a unique twist, but if you're craving a sandwich that's more aligned with a traditional chicken Caesar salad, swap the ground beef patty for a grilled, oven-baked, or fried chicken breast. Top the filet with chopped romaine lettuce, a generous drizzle of Caesar dressing, and Parmesan. Voilà! Chicken Caesar salad on a bun, no fork necessary! (By the way, you're probably wrong about the origin of Caesar salad. Contrary to popular belief, the starter wasn't named after — let alone eaten by — the notorious Roman dictator. In fact, it was invented in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1924 by Italian-born restaurateur Caesar Cardini.)
You can also rustle up a quick protein bowl using elements of burgers and Caesar salads. Start with a base of rice or quinoa and shredded romaine lettuce. Then, add a grilled beef patty or chunks of chicken breast. Garnish the bowl with shaved Parmesan, halved cherry tomatoes, chopped green onions, hard-boiled egg, and croutons, and pour on the Caesar dressing. For extra flavor and texture, shake on a handful of bacon crumbles or add a fried egg. The juxtaposition of the warm, juicy, tender chicken and the cool crunch of the salad makes for a refreshing yet hearty lunch or dinner.