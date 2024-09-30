This Is The Type Of Oil KFC Uses For Its Fried Chicken

When it comes to choosing a type of cooking oil, there are several factors to take into consideration. The oil's smoke point (the temperature at which it begins to smoke and degrade) is important as is the impact it has on your health. Kentucky Fried Chicken had the latter in mind when selecting which vegetable oil it would fry its famous chicken in. As of 2007, KFC uses low-linolenic soybean oil for all of its frying needs.

Different from typical hydrogenated soybean oil, the low-linolenic variety has less linolenic acid. Although it is an essential omega-6 fatty acid, linoleic acid consumed in more than small amounts can contribute to high cholesterol, inflammation, obesity, and heart disease. Hydrogenated oils, which are made by introducing hydrogen to the mix to extend shelf life, are trans fats. A 2006 study suggests that using low-linolenic soybean oil instead of hydrogenated soybean oil slashes trans fat consumption by a whopping 45%. (That's why you should always check food labels for hydrogenated oil if you're trying to avoid trans fats.)