The Quick Tip For Getting The Most Out Of Grating Your Ginger

From savory stir frys to spice-filled cakes to the best ginger beers, there's no denying that ginger can add some serious zing to a wide variety of dishes. (In fact, we've gathered a staggering 90 recipes that use ginger if you're seeking culinary inspiration). It's also packed with health benefits such as fighting germs and easing the symptoms of arthritis — more reasons to incorporate it in a few of your meals. Freshly grated ginger also delivers some serious flavor compared to its slightly milder powdered or candied counterparts. However, there's just one issue: Grating ginger can be a bit of a pain. Luckily, there's a quick tip that can help you out.

When you've peeled your ginger (the skin is edible, but it can have quite a tough, unappealing texture), take a quick peek at the direction the fibrous ginger grain is running. You want to grate the ginger vertically with the grain perpendicular to your grater, as this helps make the grating process a bit easier. A Microplane is the easiest tool to for executing trick, as its compact, narrow grating surface is easy to position in whatever direction you need it to be in relation to the ginger root. As a bonus, it doesn't get as easily clogged as box graters and produces a much finer texture of grated ginger that's a bit easier to incorporate in your dish.