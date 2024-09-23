Lactaid Milk Recalled In 27 States Over Allergen Concerns

As announced by the FDA, HP Hood LLC, maker of Lactaid milk products, enacted a voluntary recall of five varieties due to potential almond contamination. This ingredient is not listed on the labels of affected Lactaid products, which puts people with tree nut allergies at significant risk. States affected by the recall include Ohio, Nebraska, Alabama, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, Kentucky, Colorado, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Maryland, Oklahoma, Virginia, Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Missouri, and Indiana. Affected products where shipped to retailers between September 5 and September 18, 2024.

Consumers are urged to inspect any Lactaid products currently in their homes to determine whether or not they're included in the recall. The product comes in 96-ounce containers and features code 51-4109 P2 at the top center of the packaging. Recalled products include Lactaid Whole Milk (code 0 41383 09073 8), Lactaid 2% Milk (code 0 41383 09072 1), Lactaid 1% Milk (code 0 41383 09071 4), Lactaid Fat Free Milk (code 0 41383 09070 7), and Lactaid 2% Calcium Enriched Milk (code 0 41383 15567 3). Expiration dates range from November to December 2024 (see the FDA announcement for the complete list). Lactaid, which came in at number five in our ranking of popular milk brands, does not contain lactose, which is a type of sugar that can be difficult for some people to digest.