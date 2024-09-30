Can You Actually Open A Pineapple Without A Knife?

The most useful kitchen tool for eating fruit is a knife. Knives can open the fruit, peel off thick skin, and cut it into slices. The last time you brought a pineapple home from the store, chances are you reached for a knife to open it. A spiky pineapple, with its thick core and tough leaves, is nothing a big knife can't handle. But what if there was a way to open a pineapple that didn't require a knife at all? A social media "hack" for opening a pineapple only requires your bare hands, but it seems too good to be true. Whether it works or not will depend a bit on the pineapple you have and your commitment.

This hack requires a very ripe pineapple to work well. You can tell if a pineapple is ripe when it has a yellow-gold color (no green in sight), smells very sweet, and slightly gives in to the touch. Social media wisdom says to rip off the leafy end with your hands (give it a good twist) and roll the pineapple on your kitchen counter to loosen it up. Then, aim to pull out one of those small chunks from the pineapple's skin with your fingers.