The Best Publix Bakery Item We Tried Is An Apple-Flavored Masterpiece

Publix may seem like just another grocery store. However, as those who live in one of the eight Southeastern states it calls home would likely tell you, it is so much more. In addition to its product selection and BOGO deals, the chain is celebrated for its bakery, which used to be located outside the store. Publix's bakery is so beloved that it has even supplied many happy couples with their wedding cakes.

Still, it's not every day that you're in the market for a massive, multi-tiered confection, in which case an apple fritter might be the best thing to pick up from this section of the store. The fruit pastry took the top spot in Mashed's ranking of Publix bakery items, and not just because it's made fresh every day (plot twist, everything at the Publix bakery is).

Our ranker considered price, ingredients, and portion size while sampling their carefully curated selection of 14 treats, which included some of Reddit's cult-favorite baked goods like the Heath bar cookie and carrot cake bar. Packed with chopped apples and spices, and dipped in a sugary glaze or dusted with cinnamon sugar, our ranker found that at $1.19 each, the apple fritter was the best value of the bunch (though prices can vary by location). Furthermore, they also claimed the pastry was better than the delicious glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, and ultimately deemed it the one Publix bakery item that would keep them going back for more.