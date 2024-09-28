The Best Publix Bakery Item We Tried Is An Apple-Flavored Masterpiece
Publix may seem like just another grocery store. However, as those who live in one of the eight Southeastern states it calls home would likely tell you, it is so much more. In addition to its product selection and BOGO deals, the chain is celebrated for its bakery, which used to be located outside the store. Publix's bakery is so beloved that it has even supplied many happy couples with their wedding cakes.
Still, it's not every day that you're in the market for a massive, multi-tiered confection, in which case an apple fritter might be the best thing to pick up from this section of the store. The fruit pastry took the top spot in Mashed's ranking of Publix bakery items, and not just because it's made fresh every day (plot twist, everything at the Publix bakery is).
Our ranker considered price, ingredients, and portion size while sampling their carefully curated selection of 14 treats, which included some of Reddit's cult-favorite baked goods like the Heath bar cookie and carrot cake bar. Packed with chopped apples and spices, and dipped in a sugary glaze or dusted with cinnamon sugar, our ranker found that at $1.19 each, the apple fritter was the best value of the bunch (though prices can vary by location). Furthermore, they also claimed the pastry was better than the delicious glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, and ultimately deemed it the one Publix bakery item that would keep them going back for more.
The best way to eat an apple fritter from the Publix bakery
As tempting as it may be to chow down on an apple fritter immediately after picking it up from the Publix bakery, it's worth it to hold off until you get home. Why, you ask? Because this pastry might be best when it's served warm. According to our ranker, popping the fritter in the microwave until the delectable smell of cinnamon starts filling the air will give it a fresh-from-the-fryer feel. Other shoppers agree, including a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, known as @SCSynapse. They suggested the best way to eat a Publix apple fritter is to microwave it for 20 seconds, adding, "Put a big pat of butter on top." You could also try reheating it in the oven or the air fryer, which will give a slight crispiness to the treat.
Of course, not everybody is a fan of fruit-filled pastries, and there are plenty of other goodies from the Publix bakery to try. The Yo Yo chocolate chip cookies, which took second in Mashed's ranking of the grocer's baked goods, are a great choice for chocolate lovers. They feature a layer of frosting sandwiched between two chewy chocolate chip cookies and half-dipped in chocolate.