A Banana Shortage Is Likely Coming

As reported by FOX 10, an impending strike involving East Coast and Gulf Coast dock workers will likely affect the U.S.'s banana supply (check out our previous coverage of the anticipated banana shortage). The strike is slated to take place October 1 and has resulted from wage-increase disputes, as well as disagreements over contract language that restricts automation, a major concern for the 45,000 workers involved. In addition to bananas and other types of fruit, the strike is also expected to impact automotive supply chains, and according to FOX, experts estimate that a week of striking could result in the loss of $7.5 billion.

Consumption of bananas remains strong and steady in the U.S. — Statista estimates that the average American eats over 26 pounds of the fruit annually. It's also true that bananas take a long and winding road to get to your kitchen, and the majority of bananas that enter this country do so through East Coast and Gulf Coast ports. This could have dire consequences for the fruit, as well as for Americans who consume bananas regularly. According to produce importer Peter Kopke Sr., who spoke to The Orange County Register, "Any fruit that arrives after Oct. 1 will be condemned to the trash can."