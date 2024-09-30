The Best (And Worst) Cuts For Tender Blue Steak
A coveted preparation among steak lovers, blue steaks go one step beyond rare in terms of doneness. They are briefly cooked on very high heat, which results in a seared exterior and a toothsome (yet barely cooked) interior. Choosing the right cut of beef for this approach is crucial, and Mashed consulted Sean Thompson, executive chef at Porter House Bar and Grill in NYC, for more insight on the matter.
Per the chef, filets are the absolute best choice because "there's less fat to render out." Fat is important for creating succulent texture, but too much of it can ruin your blue steak, since it won't have time to melt. As for steaks to avoid, Thompson advises that you "stay away from ribeyes, which are too fatty." For similar reasons, they made it onto our list of cuts you should never order rare at a restaurant. They are not suited for the cooking times necessary to achieve the doneness of blue steak, which can be as little as two minutes or so in total.
How to achieve the perfect blue steak texture (and other tips)
One of the most appealing aspects of blue steak is the unmistakable texture. Chef Sean Thompson emphasizes that picking out "a quality cut" is one of the keys to making sure the meat turns out "soft and tender." In addition to selecting a leaner cut, you should look for meat with a vibrant pinkish-red shade and evenly dispersed fat that's white in color (not yellow tinged).
Safety is also important when preparing blue steak since the meat will only be about 115 degrees Fahrenheit (well under the internal temperature of 145 degrees recommended by the USDA). While that doesn't mean blue steak is unsafe to eat, sterilizing tongs and other cooking implements will greatly reduce your risk of foodborne illness. Cross contamination from handling both raw and cooked foods is a likely culprit when it comes to spreading harmful germs, so a little fastidiousness in the kitchen can go a long way. While blue steak does take some knowledge to master, it's totally within the capabilities of a chef.