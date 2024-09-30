The Best (And Worst) Cuts For Tender Blue Steak

A coveted preparation among steak lovers, blue steaks go one step beyond rare in terms of doneness. They are briefly cooked on very high heat, which results in a seared exterior and a toothsome (yet barely cooked) interior. Choosing the right cut of beef for this approach is crucial, and Mashed consulted Sean Thompson, executive chef at Porter House Bar and Grill in NYC, for more insight on the matter.

Per the chef, filets are the absolute best choice because "there's less fat to render out." Fat is important for creating succulent texture, but too much of it can ruin your blue steak, since it won't have time to melt. As for steaks to avoid, Thompson advises that you "stay away from ribeyes, which are too fatty." For similar reasons, they made it onto our list of cuts you should never order rare at a restaurant. They are not suited for the cooking times necessary to achieve the doneness of blue steak, which can be as little as two minutes or so in total.