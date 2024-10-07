The World's Oldest Steak Dishes Might Surprise You

There are so many recipes and dishes out there that people enjoy every single day, yet they have no idea that the origins of those dishes stem back to years before they were born. Especially when it comes to food eaten in America — many of the popular dishes come from other countries, and have a long history behind them.

Now, when it comes to steak, there are many different ways to eat the delicious meat. More commonly, like at steakhouse restaurants, you usually just get your choice of steak grilled or cooked a certain way with a bunch of sides. It's a delicious yet basic way to enjoy a steak. Now, if you think back to recipes that say your grandmother has cooked for you with steak, or steak dishes at other types of restaurants, you may have experienced more than just a steak and a side dish.

From the classic steak frites to British steak and ale pie, we're diving into the history of some of the world's oldest but most famous steak dishes. Try not to let your mouth water too much as you read, and make sure you're prepared for an intense craving for steak after this.