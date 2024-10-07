13 Red Flags To Look Out For When Buying Canned Foods

Stocking your pantry with a colossal collection of canned goods lets you have food on hand whenever your recipe-loving heart gets the itch for culinary experimentation. It also makes having a one-can dinner on hand for easy eating a sweet possibility for those evenings when cooking something complex sounds like too much work. With longevity, easy storage, and a plethora of potential lying in wait in your local grocer's canned food aisles, your options for stacking the shelves in your favor are practically limitless.

But shopping for proper canned food can be trickier than expected, especially with the abundance of canned food myths floating around the shopping world. Despite the best efforts of food producers, sometimes the contents of the can you buy aren't as fresh or wholesome as they should be. Pricing can also be the problem, especially when competition between brands and locations is fierce, as it usually is. Luckily, there are some handy red flags that can help you identify the best buys for your canned food budget that let you swerve around the cans that need to be canned.