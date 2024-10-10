What Man V Food Producers Don't Want You To Know

A typical episode of "Man v. Food" spends about the first half of its runtime simply spotlighting a couple of restaurants in a U.S. city. Of course, that's merely an amuse-bouche for the food challenge to come in that same city. Beforehand, the show's host takes a peek behind the scenes of their food challenge before sitting down to attempt it. However, it turns out that preparing for a "Man v. Food" challenge is considerably more involved than just spending some time in a kitchen learning about what they're about to eat.

Adam Richman detailed how he prepped for eating large quantities of food during an interview with 411Mania. "If I do have a day off I don't eat, or eat very minimally, and I drink a lot of water and club soda to keep my stomach stretched and full and to keep myself hydrated," he said. "The most important aspect is that I workout like a beast. I workout like a beast the night before and the morning of."

Meanwhile, during a Reddit AMA, Richman added that for spice-based eating feats, he would ready his stomach with bananas, white rice, and/or Pepto-Bismol. So, if the food Richman manages to eat at the end of each "Man v. Food" episode seems unlikely, that's because it was oftentimes something he was only capable of eating after meticulous preparation.