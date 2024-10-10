What Man V Food Producers Don't Want You To Know
It should hardly come as a surprise that there's more going on behind the scenes of "Man v. Food" than what's immediately apparent. For what it's worth, "Man v. Food" persisted through some consequential shakeups over the course of its decade-plus on the air. Namely, Casey Webb took over for original host Adam Richman in 2017, and its home network became the Cooking Channel in 2019 after seven seasons on the Travel Channel. Ultimately, however, those changes are insignificant compared to secrets hiding a level or two deeper beneath the surface.
The following are some of the most surprising facts about "Man v. Food" that the show's producers have, in all likelihood, deliberately kept hidden from loyal viewers. Much of this information comes directly from Richman or Webb — and as such, each of these facts should cast certain episodes, if not the whole show, in a brand new light.
Adam Richman was already a trained actor before Man v. Food
In the four seasons of "Man v. Food" that he hosted, Adam Richman was pretty apparently intended to serve as an everyman. Just like Guy Fieri, Richman has a sort of populist appeal, in that culinary know-how typically takes a backseat to enthusiasm for the food he spotlights. That said, while it's easy to presume that he knows a little more about cooking than he initially lets on — based on a background in restaurants that he shares openly on-air — what fans of the show might not know is that he's also a trained performer.
Richman, in fact, obtained a master's degree from Yale's drama school. His acting credentials, even, are key in an unconventional way to the career path that led him to "Man v. Food." Notably, acting required him to travel for theatrical work. Beginning in his years as an undergrad and continuing through this travel-heavy period of his life, Richman maintained a food journal, keeping track of some of the best meals he ate across the United States. While it may not ultimately come as a shock that a professional TV host formally trained to work as an actor, Richman maintains such an outwardly relatable exterior that his seldom-mentioned acting background is still plenty surprising.
Adam Richman would prepare considerably before undertaking a food challenge
A typical episode of "Man v. Food" spends about the first half of its runtime simply spotlighting a couple of restaurants in a U.S. city. Of course, that's merely an amuse-bouche for the food challenge to come in that same city. Beforehand, the show's host takes a peek behind the scenes of their food challenge before sitting down to attempt it. However, it turns out that preparing for a "Man v. Food" challenge is considerably more involved than just spending some time in a kitchen learning about what they're about to eat.
Adam Richman detailed how he prepped for eating large quantities of food during an interview with 411Mania. "If I do have a day off I don't eat, or eat very minimally, and I drink a lot of water and club soda to keep my stomach stretched and full and to keep myself hydrated," he said. "The most important aspect is that I workout like a beast. I workout like a beast the night before and the morning of."
Meanwhile, during a Reddit AMA, Richman added that for spice-based eating feats, he would ready his stomach with bananas, white rice, and/or Pepto-Bismol. So, if the food Richman manages to eat at the end of each "Man v. Food" episode seems unlikely, that's because it was oftentimes something he was only capable of eating after meticulous preparation.
Food challenges didn't end for Adam Richman with his last bite, but required plenty of recovery afterward
One of the biggest questions the mere existence of "Man v. Food" begs from its viewers is if its hosts can adequately maintain their own health while eating such large servings of food for a living. As it turns out, one tragic detail about Adam Richman is that he struggled with his body image while making "Man v. Food." That said, it wasn't the eating challenges that Richman blamed but the food to which he constantly had access while filming at restaurants all day. The reason he could so handily write off the impact of food challenges on his health was that he very deliberately spent plenty of time recovering after the fact.
Richman told 411Mania, for example, that he would avoid drinks that might further irritate his stomach for days after a particularly difficult challenge. He also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that working out on a treadmill was key to his post-challenge routine. Between the time he'd spend preparing beforehand and the work he'd put into recovery in the days that followed, then, attempting a food challenge was never as simple as he made it seem on-camera.
Adam Richman has admitted that he's not the best at competitive eating
Despite his well-documented experience finishing plenty of outrageous meals, Adam Richman doesn't actually consider himself a competitive eater. As anyone who's tuned into the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is aware, entrants like Joey Chestnut have maintained careers based entirely on their ability to eat in excess. Meanwhile, Richman may be both a culinary professional and a trained actor, but he openly considers himself an amateur at the eating feats around which "Man v. Food" revolves.
For instance, in an interview with Total Food he stated outright, "I was never a competitive eater." Nevertheless, he specified that since eating is something all humans must do, it's easier for an amateur to approximate a professional eater's skill level than it is for, say, an amateur basketball player to play like Michael Jordan.
Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Mashed about "Man v. Food," Richman shared that he doesn't necessarily consider himself great at eating — presumably referring to competitive eating in particular. It was a drive to compete and the encouragement of those around him, he explained, that pushed him to take a stab at difficult food challenges despite a stated lack of confidence in himself as a competitor.
Fellow Travel Channel host Anthony Bourdain vocally criticized Man v. Food
Key to the success of Anthony Bourdain as a food and travel series host was his authenticity — a quality it's practically impossible to train, seeming to reflect, rather, a genuine desire to share his authentic self. It should come as no surprise, then, that Bourdain wasn't shy about his personal feelings toward "Man v. Food." As it turns out, he was not a fan.
Bourdain revealed what he really thought about "Man v. Food" during a live show, characterizing the series as an unflattering reflection of American excess. He also suspected that viewers reveled in Adam Richman's apparent unhealthful eating. "Why did we watch that show? Admit it. You wanted him to die," he proposed.
In his exclusive interview with Mashed, Richman described Bourdain as a mentor. Because of his admiration for the late "No Reservations" host, Richman was hurt by Bourdain's open disdain for "Man v. Food." For what it's worth, he claimed that Bourdain later apologized and even shared some career advice that he took to heart. Nevertheless, both Bourdain and Richman once hosted Travel Channel series, so the public criticism of one host by another was something the network in all likelihood did not appreciate.
Adam Richman made footage from one episode genuinely unusable because he didn't want to stop singing licensed music
While hardly a secret that will reshape anyone's perception of "Man v. Food" as a whole, in a Reddit AMA, Adam Richman shared an anecdote that recolors Season 1, Episode 10 in particular. In that episode, Richman attempts to eat 180 oysters at the iconic Acme Oyster House in New Orleans. As he explained during this Reddit Q&A, certain footage of this eating challenge became unusable after he succumbed to an impulse and refused to stop singing a popular radio single.
As Richman explained, after downing 120 oysters or so, he quoted a line from the Foreigner hit "I Want to Know What Love Is." This inspired a nearby extra to join in and sing the next verse with him. The episode's director Dan Adler promptly urged them to stop, because without paying for a license, footage containing copyrighted music couldn't legally make the final product. Richman responded not by listening to his director but leading even more of the restaurant in a sing-along. "Keeping my mind off of the challenge was oftentimes the only way I would win them. So I didn't want to stop singing," he wrote, revealing why there is legitimately very little footage of his final 60-ish oysters in the cut of the episode that made it to air.
One extra recounted having a not-so-great time during filming
In a rare instance of someone uninvolved with the making of "Man v. Food" sharing what it was like behind the scenes of the show, a Reddit user on the Casual IamA subreddit — a board dedicated to Q&A's with non-celebrities about mundane but still potentially compelling experiences — fielded questions about working as a "Man v. Food" extra. As they outline in the thread's very title, they felt largely uncomfortable during filming.
The biggest reason they had a bad time, they explained, was because it was both warm inside of the restaurant and exhausting to constantly smile and clap when instructed by the episode's producers. Furthermore, while not necessarily a bad thing, they confirmed that extras were fed lines rather than having the chance to ask questions of their own formulation. For what it's worth, the poster had good things to say about Adam Richman, who they felt came across as a kind and genuine person. While none of these details suggest that "Man v. Food" came anywhere close to mistreating its extras, the brief Q&A does provide a peek behind the curtain into the rigors of producing even a fun and zany food show.
A spice challenge put Adam Richman in legitimate danger
Thanks to his commitment to preparing as much as possible before and after each food challenge, Adam Richman was seemingly able to continue his stints of extreme eating throughout "Man v. Food" relatively safely. The sole food challenge that explicitly didn't go so smoothly is featured in Season 2, Episode 7, when Richman attempts the so-called Fire In Your Hole challenge at the Munchies 4:20 Cafe in Sarasota, Florida.
The reason this "Man v. Food" challenge almost killed Richman wasn't even a high level of difficulty, but legitimate tampering behind the scenes. As he has explained in a number of interviews including an appearance on Hot Ones, a hot mic caught the restaurant's kitchen staff admitting to adding an entire bottle of ghost pepper chili extract, instead of a standard dash, to Richman's serving of hot wings. Those wings were so hot, Richman's tongue and nasal passages swelled. As he readily admits at the episode's conclusion, the danger he faced due to the restaurant staff's recklessness made the Fire In Your Hole challenge the hardest of his extreme eating career at that point in time — an altogether unfortunate distinction it most likely continues to hold based on his criticism of the experience years after the fact.
Some heated words online compromised Adam Richman's relationship with the Travel Channel
Of every factoid or detail on this list, Adam Richman finding himself in trouble after a series of heated exchanges online is likely most well-known to fans of the show. That said, anyone who happens to be unaware of the incident should know the impact it seems to have had behind the scenes of "Man v. Food."
What initially caused friction with some of Richman's fanbase was a photo he posted on Instagram intended to showcase how much weight he had lost at that point in time, captioned with the hashtag #thinspiration. This hashtag, commenters were quick to point out, is known to be controversial for assigning value to a skinnier body type in a manner that can exacerbate others' body image issues. Instead of apologizing to those who were upset by the hashtag, Richman lashed out with intentionally hurtful words. While he eventually apologized and maintains a career in television to this day, it's perhaps no coincidence that he was uninvolved entirely in "Man v. Food," be it as an on-air talent or even a producer since then. After a delay, meanwhile, the Travel Channel aired a new show with Richman as host titled "Man Finds Food." But, once its three seasons concluded, he began hosting TV series on other networks — namely the History Channel — instead.
Adam Richman's replacement, Casey Webb, is also a trained actor
When "Man v. Food" returned to the air without Adam Richman in 2017 — a few years, it's worth noting, after his controversial comments online — in his place was a new everyman named Casey Webb. As is the case with Richman, fans accustomed to Webb's on-air relatability might be surprised to learn that he too was an experienced actor before his "Man v. Food" gig.
Whereas Richman's early acting experience consisted primarily of theatrical work, Webb had already appeared on TV a number of times prior to working for the Travel Channel. One of his first credits of note – albeit in a role so brief his character is unnamed — was in the HBO drama "Boardwalk Empire." The following year he appeared for the first time on Amy Schumer's sketch comedy series "Inside Amy Schumer." In fact, in an interview with the Cleveland, Ohio-based news outlet WKYC, Webb described Schumer as a good friend. Webb's longest-running acting gig was in 20 episodes of a web series called "Part Timers," starring Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla, famous for their YouTube channel Smosh. Even after starting working on "Man v. Food," Webb continued to act, albeit sporadically. Some of his credits post-2017 include two subsequent appearances on "Inside Amy Schumer" and an episode of "Life & Beth."
Casey Webb's hiring was initially met with some fan backlash
Today, it's easy enough to characterize Casey Webb's "Man v. Food" tenure as a success based on his 64-episode run — a mere 24 episodes short of Adam Richman's total. That said, when the Travel Channel first announced its revival of "Man v. Food," a number of fans spoke up online criticizing the decision to continue without Richman. In short, many of those fans didn't have anything against Webb, but merely felt that Richman was a key ingredient that might not be so easily replaced.
In fact, Richman himself once shared a negative opinion about Webb hosting "Man v. Food," though it's unclear if Richman has something against Webb personally or merely dislikes the fact that the show continued without him. Meanwhile, a 2022 Reddit thread asking users on the "Man v. Food" subreddit which host they prefer received a landslide of votes for Richman. Nevertheless, certain commenters defended Webb, in some cases as a workable alternative to Richman and in others as an outright superior host.
Casey Webb struggled with competitive eating to the extent that he almost quit after one season
The degree to which Adam Richman struggled to attempt regular food challenges for his "Man v. Food" gig is altogether unclear. On one hand, he publicly denied that health concerns motivated him to step down from competitive eating. On the other hand, he stated that the weight he gained while hosting "Man v. Food" had a markedly negative impact on his mental health. Casey Webb, meanwhile, has talked more straightforwardly about the issue, revealing that the food challenges required for "Man v. Food" took a legitimate toll on him.
Speaking about his "Man v. Food" experience, Webb said that even just mentally preparing to attempt a food challenge took some work. Ultimately, he revealed that regular food challenges became so taxing during his first season hosting "Man v. Food" that he contemplated quitting. Of course, he decided instead to persevere, in part because he appreciated how the show shedding light on locally owned restaurants was good for their business. Given the multiple seasons of food challenges that followed, it's safe to say Webb became plenty accustomed to competitive eating.