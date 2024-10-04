The Best Seasoning For Blue Steak Is Simpler Than You Might Expect

In a Mashed poll, it turned out only 6% of people prefer their steak cooked rare. Naturally, an even smaller percentage will likely order "blue" steak, a style that's cooked even quicker and at a lower temperature. Blue steak gets its name from the blueish hue of the freshly-cut meat before being oxygenated. Contrary to some people's skepticism, it is safe to eat blue steak as long as the cooking tools are properly cleaned and the surface of the meat is thoroughly seared.

Mashed wanted to learn more about this rare (pun intended) steak style, so we talked to an expert. Sean Thompson is the executive chef at Porter House Bar and Grill, which made the Michelin Guide's list of the best steakhouses in NYC. According to Thompson, the biggest mistake people make with blue steak (besides not cooking it over high enough heat) is not seasoning the steak properly.

The expert chef's advice is surprisingly simple: "I recommend seasoning with sea salt and finishing with cracked pepper. Baste the steak in a pan with whole pats of butter," says Thompson. Basting in butter is a trusted cooking method for rich food, and never underestimate the power of salt and pepper to enhance flavor without overcomplicating a recipe. However, Thompson's ideal blue steak doesn't end here; the chef is a fan of sauces and recommends demi-glace.