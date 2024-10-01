Copycat Taco Bell Cinnamon Twists Only Require 4 Ingredients

At first glance, Taco Bell's cinnamon twists might seem like something that wouldn't be easy to duplicate. What are you supposed to do — slice up a flour tortilla and use a hair curler to give it that corkscrew shape? Online advice dating back to the '00s gave home cooks hope that they could replicate the chain restaurant snack by deep-frying rotini, but this rumor may have been based on nothing more than the fact that uncooked cinnamon twists do resemble dried pasta. Unfortunately, rotini won't fry up nice and puffy, so you'll need to source something called "duros" instead. Not the green-skinned extraterrestrials from the "Star Wars" franchise but the wheat-based Mexican snack sold in dried form.

Recipe developer Kristen Carli used duros that she ordered online to make her copycat Taco Bell cinnamon twists along with sugar and cinnamon (to provide flavoring) and vegetable oil for frying. As she told us, she was "very surprised at how easy this recipe is." While Carli found the results to taste exactly like Taco Bell's, she also advised, "Have fun with the flavor combinations beyond cinnamon sugar." She suggested dipping the cinnamon twists in chocolate hummus, but another option would be to add a twist (so to speak) to the recipe by swapping out the cinnamon – America's most overused spice – for cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, or even cayenne.