Anthony Bourdain's Tip For Mashed Potatoes Came From Another Culinary Legend

Anthony Bourdain was known as a renegade chef who brazenly pushed the boundaries of how people see food. He acted as a plain-speaking steward of sorts, helping folks navigate a complex culinary landscape, all while gently nudging us toward what's good and what's truly special in the sometimes intimidatingly vast world of food. When it came to his mashed potatoes, though, the guy kept things pretty simple. That's because Bourdain was experienced enough to know that all you really need for a stellar mash is four ingredients: potatoes, milk (or, in his case, heavy cream), salt, and butter — lots and lots of butter.

Now, Bourdain wasn't the first to figure out that, when making mashed potatoes, "less is more" should be the motto for the ingredient list — though certainly not for the butter quantity. His recipe, which boasts an impressive ratio of roughly 2 parts potato to 1 part butter, was modeled after French chef Joël Robuchon's world-famous puree de pommes.

Robuchon, the most decorated Michelin-starred chef in history, pulled potatoes out of the metaphorical dirt and into the spotlight in the '90s, displaying them (in his perfectly pureed way) as an ingredient worthy of the fine dining stage. It was his technique — and the sheer mass of butter he used — that allowed the dish to sing. The same is true for Bourdain's presentation, though he made some slight alterations.