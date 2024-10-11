11 Ways Chefs Always Get The Perfect Fried Egg

Whether tucked in a breakfast sandwich or layered on fried rice, you might have noticed fried eggs taste better at restaurants. No matter how much you practice or try, you just can't get them the same as your favorite restaurant versions. This might leave you wondering what the chef's secrets are and why you can't achieve the same results yourself at home.

Well, maybe you'll be pleased to know that we've done the legwork for you, interviewing four chefs and restaurant owners about their fried egg secrets. We've delved into the intricacies of making fried eggs, uncovering tips and tricks directly from chefs.

Some of these can't be helped. For instance, chefs have special equipment and piles of experience. However, there are some tips that you can take on to improve your fried egg game, such as using butter for flavor or oil to get crispy results. Next time you're craving a perfect fried egg, you could go out to your favorite restaurant, diner, or breakfast spot. Or, you could call on our experts' knowledge and make the best fried egg of your life.