Burger King's 2024 Halloween Menu Review: Addam's Family-Inspired Eats Are Scary Good

At Burger King headquarters, I learned that BK is obsessed with turning things into fries. Burger King Chicken Fries and mozzarella fries are already staples on the menu — and there will be more fry-fun in the near future — but for now, the team at BK has turned their fryification skills towards dessert and created Churro Fries.

Why make the already handheld churro thinner? Convenience. Consumers, and especially younger crowds, have gravitated towards the portability and snackability of Burger King's other fry-sized items, so it only seemed natural to take the trend in a sweet direction.

Gomez's Churro Fries are long, slender, and very crispy. The additional outer surface area allows for more cinnamon sugar per bite, while retaining the hallmark chewiness of a standard churro. The accompanying chocolate sauce is nothing special, but it gets the job done to satisfy the inherent need to dip anything fry-shaped.

My only note of caution regards the packaging. Once again, the box is cupholder-friendly and can stand on its own. BK even added a perforated spot in the lid meant to house the chocolate sauce. This is a great concept if the container is in a cupholder, but if the box is sitting on a table, the weight of the chocolate sauce will cause the entire thing to fall over once you consume enough churros. Of course, if you're looking for a good jump scare with your meal, then by all means, allow teetering churros to "fry" your nerves.