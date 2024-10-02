The Store-Bought Burger Sauce You Can Skip

Balanced flavors are crucial in any recipe, as too much of one element will overpower the palate. According to our reviewer, that's precisely the problem with G. Hughes Sugar-Free Secret Burger Sauce. Despite the lack of sugar, the use of sucralose as a sweetener "overwhelms the other flavors" and causes additional ingredients like garlic and onion powder to "go entirely undetected." As a result, this product "is far too sweet to enjoy."

So, what exactly is sucralose? Most people know sucralose as Splenda, a sugar substitute that can be used on its own or incorporated into other products. While sucralose is derived from sugar, the artificial sweetener undergoes a process that eliminates the calories and amplifies the sweetness. Keep in mind that sucralose is 600 times sweeter than sugar, which explains the off-putting sweetness of G. Hughes' sauce.

For comparison, our top sauce selection is Kraft smoky hickory bacon-flavored aioli, which offers an outstanding balance of sweet, smoky, and garlic flavors. While having more food options for people with dietary restrictions is important, the intensely sweet flavor of G. Hughes Sugar-Free Secret Burger Sauce can't be overlooked.