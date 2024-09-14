11 Store-Bought Burger Sauces Ranked, Worst To Best

Making your homemade burgers match your favorite restaurant-style burger can be as simple as finding the right sauce to add between the patty and the bun of your perfect handcrafted burger. Some restaurants hold on tightly to the recipe and claim some sort of secrecy regarding what goes into the mixing bowl, though many an astute home chef can use their talented taste buds to decrypt the arcane formula. If you don't happen to be one of these skilled culinarians, you can shop for a selection of bottled sauces that get the job done in fast fashion. Even if you make rookie mistakes at the grill, the sauce you apply a direct route to dressing up the burger of your choice in restaurant-level finery no matter what protein form you prefer.

Rather than letting you sift through the various possibilities for building a better burger by adding a store-bought sauce, I collected up an array of brand names and store labels bottles and gave them a taste myself. Despite my preconceived notion that burger sauce is a one-squeeze-fits-all situation, it turns out there are notable differences that make some of these bottles a worthwhile slather on your patty stack, while others fail to pass muster with no hopes of a catch-up. Come for the burger sauce ranking; stay for the groan-worthy burger-related wordplay.