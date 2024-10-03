We Tried 11 Frozen Pigs In A Blanket Brands And This One Was The Best

While there are some frozen foods to be avoided at all costs (looking at you, Totino's pizza rolls), it's not fair to paint all frozen products with the same brush. When seeking a convenient yet satisfying starter for a gathering or even just a nightly dinner, pigs in a blanket are a great choice. However, the key is to choose a quality brand to ensure this cutely-named finger food hits all the right notes — from flavor to appearance to price.

Because Mashed has your back, we conducted a ranking of frozen pigs in a blanket from best to worst and determined that one particular brand deserves a permanent spot in your freezer. According to our reviewer, Taste of Inspirations pigs in a blanket "did all the essential things well." For comparison, our last place pick, State Fair 100% beef corn dogs, offered a mushy texture and a flavor that was described as merely "okay."

Most notable about the Taste of Inspirations brand was the seasoning used on the blanket (aka pastry) portion of the appetizer, which included "a mix of crumbled Parmesan cheese and herbs." While tasty, this addition "didn't overpower the flavor of each bite," which is important for a good balance of elements.