We Tried 11 Frozen Pigs In A Blanket Brands And This One Was The Best
While there are some frozen foods to be avoided at all costs (looking at you, Totino's pizza rolls), it's not fair to paint all frozen products with the same brush. When seeking a convenient yet satisfying starter for a gathering or even just a nightly dinner, pigs in a blanket are a great choice. However, the key is to choose a quality brand to ensure this cutely-named finger food hits all the right notes — from flavor to appearance to price.
Because Mashed has your back, we conducted a ranking of frozen pigs in a blanket from best to worst and determined that one particular brand deserves a permanent spot in your freezer. According to our reviewer, Taste of Inspirations pigs in a blanket "did all the essential things well." For comparison, our last place pick, State Fair 100% beef corn dogs, offered a mushy texture and a flavor that was described as merely "okay."
Most notable about the Taste of Inspirations brand was the seasoning used on the blanket (aka pastry) portion of the appetizer, which included "a mix of crumbled Parmesan cheese and herbs." While tasty, this addition "didn't overpower the flavor of each bite," which is important for a good balance of elements.
Get inspired to serve these piggies at your next party
While you can whip up some homemade pigs in a blanket relatively easily, the Taste of Inspirations brand has a lot to offer when you're short on time and energy. Because you eat with your eyes first, our reviewer emphasized the appealing appearance of this appetizer, stating, "The franks were also wrapped diagonally in puff pastry for an extra touch of party readiness." Additionally, the pastry surrounding the diminutive hot dogs "transformed to a buttery, golden brown crust," further adding to its appeal (in terms of appearance and flavor).
As for price, you can secure a 12-pack of these pigs in a blanket for just $4.99, which our reviewer noted was "notably cheaper" than some of the other brands we tested. The only real drawback is that Taste of Inspirations may not be available where you live.
Giant Foods is responsible for creating the brand, and these grocery stores can only be found in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington D.C. However, our reviewer noted that the product is also available in grocery chains like Food Lion (which has locations in North Carolina, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Kentucky, and South Carolina) and Hannaford (which serves shoppers in New York, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts). Whether as a snack or appetizer, these pigs in a blanket are definitely worth picking up.