Hoda Kotb's Favorite Snack Combines 2 Grocery Store Staples

Hoda Kotb, beloved co-host of "Today," has always charmed audiences with her approachable style — and her favorite snack is no exception. To ring in National Snack Day back in March, Kotb shared with viewers her go-to snack combo: Fritos and French onion dip, two grocery store staples that are simple and delish. She also pointed to the Fritos Scoops as her favorite version of the crispy corn chips.

"You know why you need a scoop? So you can get the onion dip," she explained. "I love a French onion dip."

While Kotb may be leaving the "Today" show soon, her snack choice is sure to live on. She didn't specify whether she had a favorite onion dip brand, but it's probably hard to go wrong with a popular option, like Dean's or Lay's. And pairing the chips with something homemade, like our caramelized onion dip, would be a match made in snacking heaven. If you're hosting a gathering, you can prepare a big batch and grab a party-sized pack of Fritos Scoops for a tasty time.