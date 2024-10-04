Hoda Kotb's Favorite Snack Combines 2 Grocery Store Staples
Hoda Kotb, beloved co-host of "Today," has always charmed audiences with her approachable style — and her favorite snack is no exception. To ring in National Snack Day back in March, Kotb shared with viewers her go-to snack combo: Fritos and French onion dip, two grocery store staples that are simple and delish. She also pointed to the Fritos Scoops as her favorite version of the crispy corn chips.
"You know why you need a scoop? So you can get the onion dip," she explained. "I love a French onion dip."
While Kotb may be leaving the "Today" show soon, her snack choice is sure to live on. She didn't specify whether she had a favorite onion dip brand, but it's probably hard to go wrong with a popular option, like Dean's or Lay's. And pairing the chips with something homemade, like our caramelized onion dip, would be a match made in snacking heaven. If you're hosting a gathering, you can prepare a big batch and grab a party-sized pack of Fritos Scoops for a tasty time.
Simple upgrades to elevate Hoda Kotb's favorite snack duo
While Hoda Kotb's favorite snack is delicious as is, there are some creative ways you can upgrade your onion dip. If you're looking to jazz up snack time, try incorporating crispy bacon bits, shredded cheese, or diced jalapeños for a twist on the classic flavor. Or think outside of the snack box and consider using the combo as a topping for other dishes. For example, layer crumbled Fritos and French onion dip over baked potatoes or sprinkle them onto nachos for an extra boost of flavor.
Avid snackers who want to explore pairings beyond classic Fritos can check out our ranking of every Fritos flavor to find which one might best suit your taste buds. You could also serve the dip alongside an assortment of chips and crackers — multigrain or pita chips offer a different crunch that pairs nicely with onion dip and can add variety.