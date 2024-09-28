The October Aldi Finds You Need For A Monstrously Fun Halloween
'Tis the season to get spooky, and there are loads of ways we can get in the Halloween spirit. Some may wear it loud and proud, rocking costumes (all day, every day, if possible). Others would rather save the drama for the decorations, opting to make the front of the house look like a scene from Beetlejuice's Neitherworld. Or maybe you prefer something a little more subtle, like perfecting your copycat Starbucks pumpkin spice latte recipe and curling up on the couch with your favorite slasher film. Whatever your flavor, there are plenty of October Aldi Finds to help you celebrate in style.
And, per usual, the grocery store will also be stocked with plenty of the culinary delights this season has in store. Whether you've got plans for cooking and a cozy night in, attending a Halloween themed-bash, or simply want to compete with your loved ones in a battle of creepy creativity, you may be enchanted by what Aldi has in store.
Halloween Adult Onesie
What do an alien, a skeleton, a hot dog, and a bat have in common? You can find all of them in onesie form at Aldi starting on October 2. For those of us who like to cram in as many costume changes as humanly (or inhumanly) possible during spooky season, Aldi's Halloween adult onesies are ideal. They look cozy enough to wear around the house yet festive enough to take out in the wild, and they cost $14.99 a pop.
Reggano Halloween Pasta
If you've never gotten over your favorite cartoon-shaped mac and cheese from childhood, you'll surely find Aldi's Reggano Halloween pasta to die for! The assorted orange, purple and yellow shaded pasta noodles come shaped like ghosts, owls, bats, spiders, and jack-o-lanterns. Pair it with this little monster meatball sliders recipe, and dinner will be a graveyard smash. Find the pretty pasta at Aldi for $2.49 on October 2.
Huntington Home 4' Halloween Inflatable
Nothing lets the local trick-or-treaters know that your house is a Halloween-friendly zone quite like a lawn full of festive, 4-foot-tall inflatables. Whether you're striving for creepy, cute, or enchanted, Aldi has your inflatable needs covered. Huntington Home 4' Halloween Inflatables come in eight styles — Cat, Ghost, Monster (think, Franken-style), Witch Gnome, Dog, Skeleton, Pumpkin Tower, and Pumpkin Gnome. Each can be purchased for $12.99, starting on October 2.
Benton's Spooky Sandwich Cremes
Have you really gotten in the spooky spirit if you haven't had a black and orange sandwich cookie? Perfect for a Hallow's Eve bash a horror movie marathon, Benton's Spooky Sandwich Cremes are a classic snack with a touch of holiday flair. They're priced at $2.69 and will hit store shelves on October 2.
Lily & Dan Children's Halloween Pajama
If there's anyone you can count on to be as excited about Halloween as you are, it's the little ones in your life. Show them how real Halloween heads bring the magical vibes to bedtime, dreamland and beyond with Lily & Dan Children's Halloween Pajama. For $7.99, your favorite kiddo can be the proud new owner of Mummy, Skeleton, or Ghost jammies. They'll be available in Aldi stores beginning on October 2.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment
Any other day of the year, we accept cheese just as it is. But during spooky season, showing up to your Halloween work party with a regular old hunk of cheddar just won't cut it! That cheese better be on theme! Enter: Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment. Featuring super cute packaging and exciting flavor combinations, these perfect-for-parties cheeses will come in Freaky Franken, Pumpkin, Black Garlic, Bat Knit varieties for $4.29 each. Shoppers can start stocking up on them on October 2.
Crofton Halloween Coffee Mugs
If there's anything we love more than a pumpkin spice latte, it's sipping that PSL out of a festive mug. On October 2, Aldi is releasing four must-have Crofton Halloween Coffee Mugs you're definitely going to want for your growing mug collection. There's a ghost, a spider, a sassy little cauldron that says "Witch's Brew," and a mug that reads, "Little Miss Hocus Pocus." They will cost $3.99 each.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pizza
Though a little more subtle than a four foot tall inflatable yard gnome, you can quietly celebrate Hallow's Eve by decorating some monster-themed pizza (which proves Halloween isn't just about candy). Rather than start from scratch, though, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pizza makes the perfect base. Beginning on October 9, you can try these ready-to-bake pizzas in Bloody Mary or Lemon Pepper Chicken Bruschetta for $4.99.
Heart to Tail Pet Halloween Costume
If your furry friend also likes to get down on Halloween, Aldi has got costume changes galore for your fashionable little rascal! Turn your little buddy into the talk of the town Heart to Tail Pet Halloween Costumes. You can find them in the style of witch, spider, skeleton, butterfly, and (hilariously) pickleball player, for $5.99 on October 2.
Benton's Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit
If you've always been the family member who decorated your holiday gingerbread house to look like something that could have been a scene from "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" had it starred gummy bears ... boy, has Aldi got a treat for you! Benton's Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit allows you to get those creative juices flowing so you can design your ideal (edible) haunted house. Challenge your friends or family to a little healthy competition this holiday season with haunted house cookie kits for $9.99, starting on October 2.
Huntington Home 5 Foot Posable Skeleton
Admit it: When you were a kid, the coolest house decorated for Halloween always had a life-size skeleton sitting in a lawn chair. Now, your house could be that house! On October 2, you can finally have that full circle moment by picking up a Huntington Home 5 Foot Posable Skeleton at Aldi for $29.99. Heck, you don't even have to take it down after Halloween. Just pop a Santa hat on him in the winter and a floral shirt and straw hat on him in the summer and you've got a year-round greeter!