The October Aldi Finds You Need For A Monstrously Fun Halloween

'Tis the season to get spooky, and there are loads of ways we can get in the Halloween spirit. Some may wear it loud and proud, rocking costumes (all day, every day, if possible). Others would rather save the drama for the decorations, opting to make the front of the house look like a scene from Beetlejuice's Neitherworld. Or maybe you prefer something a little more subtle, like perfecting your copycat Starbucks pumpkin spice latte recipe and curling up on the couch with your favorite slasher film. Whatever your flavor, there are plenty of October Aldi Finds to help you celebrate in style.

And, per usual, the grocery store will also be stocked with plenty of the culinary delights this season has in store. Whether you've got plans for cooking and a cozy night in, attending a Halloween themed-bash, or simply want to compete with your loved ones in a battle of creepy creativity, you may be enchanted by what Aldi has in store.