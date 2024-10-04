Avoid This Grilling Mistake That Leads To Dried-Out Potatoes

If you want to bake potatoes on the grill, it may take an hour or more until they're soft inside. With such a long cooking time, there's always a risk that they might dry out to some extent. Celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, who owns Marshall, Texas' Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, says that you can keep this from happening if you don't expose your spuds to direct heat.

As Shoults explains to Mashed, "Placing the potatoes directly over the heat source on a grill can dry them out." If you have a grill equipped with shelves, he recommends that you cook the food on the top shelf. Furthermore, he suggests turning off the burners on one side of the grill and then placing the potatoes in this cool zone.

Shoults also reminds us to coat the potatoes with butter or oil before cooking, because this barrier can help lock in moisture. Before you oil your potatoes (or grill grates), though, consider using mayonnaise instead. Not only is this condiment more flavorful, but it will also stick to your potato instead of dripping off and potentially causing a flare-up as oil might.