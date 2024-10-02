With The Right Preparation, You Can Grill Year-Round

While advertisers may tout the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as grilling season, you can grill year-round if you really have a passion for outdoor cookery. Robbie Shoults, a restaurateur and celebrity chef who owns the Marshall, Texas-based Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, feels that spring and fall may be the most enjoyable seasons in which to grill. He tells Mashed, "The weather is usually more tolerable in most areas of the country." He does note, however, that a covered patio or a pop-up canopy are nice to have in case you're sufficiently dedicated that you'll even grill in the rain.

That same canopy could come in handy to provide shade in the summertime, too, if you live somewhere where the temperatures get really hot (as Shoults assures us they do in Texas). The summer griller should also wear plenty of sunscreen and maybe a wide-brimmed hat to keep the sun off of their face.

As for wintertime grilling, Shoults says, "Cooking in the cold is nothing new; [humanity] has been doing it since the beginning of time. It can be a lot of fun if you dress for the occasion." Needless to say, you'll require far heavier outer garments if you're a Packers fan grilling Wisconsin-style brats at a late-season Lambeau Field tailgate than you do if you live in Texas.