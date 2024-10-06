Expert Tips For Grilling Potatoes To Perfection
Many grilling tips focus on getting the most out of meat, but that doesn't mean you should overlook the vegetable component of your meal. In that regard, potatoes are real crowd-pleasers. To get a few pointers on perfect grilled spuds, we sought advice from Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef, owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse.
His first piece of advice is something to keep in mind when you purchase potatoes — uniformity is key. "One of the top tips I can offer is to be sure to pick out potatoes that are roughly the same size so they cook evenly," suggests Shoults. This isn't quite as important if you plan to dice or slice them, but if you're grilling larger pieces or baby potatoes, it's essential. It's impossible to evenly cook potatoes that are wildly different sizes — you could end up with some nearly charred and others still too hard.
Additionally, don't forget the fat. As Shoults says, "I would also recommend tossing or brushing the potatoes with olive oil or a little butter on the outer skin." Remember, you're eating potatoes wrong if you opt to remove the vegetable's skin prior to grilling as the contrast between the fluffy interior and the lightly crisped skin is what makes them so delicious (and nutritious).
Remember to season — and stop opening that grill
A coating of olive oil or butter adds a bit of flavor on its own, but it also sets the stage for another one of Robbie Shoults' tips. That fat should be used as a way to bind any other seasoning you want to your potatoes, as any spices or herbs will stick far better to the oil or butter than to the raw potato. If you've opted to slice or dice your potatoes, the same tip applies — you'll just want to toss the pieces in your fat of choice instead of slathering them on the potato skins.
Finally, there's the matter of monitoring the food. Given that one of the mistakes people make when grilling baked potatoes is neglecting to turn them during cooking, you might be tempted to constantly peek under the grill lid to see how your spuds are faring. Resist that temptation, advises Shoults. In general, it's a big grilling no-no to be too attentive to what you're cooking, and that extends to potatoes. "Do not open the lid to the grill too often, as this will let all the heat escape," explains Shoults. "Always remember this, if you're lookin', you ain't cookin'!" So, while you do want to ensure you don't burn your potatoes, keep your check-ins to a minimum if you want to avoid spending far too long waiting for them to cook.