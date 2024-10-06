Expert Tips For Grilling Potatoes To Perfection

Many grilling tips focus on getting the most out of meat, but that doesn't mean you should overlook the vegetable component of your meal. In that regard, potatoes are real crowd-pleasers. To get a few pointers on perfect grilled spuds, we sought advice from Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef, owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse.

His first piece of advice is something to keep in mind when you purchase potatoes — uniformity is key. "One of the top tips I can offer is to be sure to pick out potatoes that are roughly the same size so they cook evenly," suggests Shoults. This isn't quite as important if you plan to dice or slice them, but if you're grilling larger pieces or baby potatoes, it's essential. It's impossible to evenly cook potatoes that are wildly different sizes — you could end up with some nearly charred and others still too hard.

Additionally, don't forget the fat. As Shoults says, "I would also recommend tossing or brushing the potatoes with olive oil or a little butter on the outer skin." Remember, you're eating potatoes wrong if you opt to remove the vegetable's skin prior to grilling as the contrast between the fluffy interior and the lightly crisped skin is what makes them so delicious (and nutritious).