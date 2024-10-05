Not Soaking Your Potatoes In Salt Water Before Grilling Is A Major Mistake

When holding a cookout or barbecue, potatoes can play a lot of tasty roles. One favorite is the loaded baked potato, and many people consider potato salad an absolute must-have at barbecues. With the grill already fired up, it would be silly not to utilize it on your spuds. The smokiness can add an extra dimension of flavor to the root vegetable. You might be hesitant, however, due to past experiences with grilling potatoes that have led to a mushy outcome. If so, you may have made the mistake of not soaking your spuds in salt water first. Mashed consulted an expert who gave us insight into why.

Celebrity chef Robbie Shoults is the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse located in Marshall, Texas, a family business offering a selection of smoked meats and a kitchen with delicious Texas barbeque. Shoults also owns Mercantile Marshall, a shop that houses the full-service restaurant High Horse 1898. When it comes to potato preparation, the chef has some easy-to-follow advice. "To prevent mushy potatoes try this trick: Soak your potatoes in salted water before adding them to the grill," he explains. "This will actually help add some flavor, which works by helping to remove some of the starch from the potatoes, which can cause them to be mushy." Taking that step will lead to a crisper exterior.