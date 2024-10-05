Yes, You Should Grill Sweet Potatoes. Here's How

If you're grilling a ribeye, throwing a potato onto the grill to cook would make for a classic steakhouse pairing. If you're grilling fish, pork, or chicken, though, a sweet potato might make an even tastier side since grilling amplifies the vegetable's natural sweetness. Chef Robbie Shoults, who owns the Marshall, Texas restaurants Bear Creek Smokehouse and High Horse 1898 as well as Marshall Mercantile, assures us that there's really no difference when it comes to cooking the two potato types on a grill. His preferred method for grilling sweet potatoes, he explains, "can be interchanged with regular potatoes."

The process begins with cleaning the tubers: "Make sure to wash and scrub your sweet potatoes," says Shoults. Even though the visible dirt was likely washed off at the processing plant, it's possible that traces of schmutz still remain. After that, he advocates wrapping the potatoes in foil to keep the moisture inside. While baking a potato in foil may cause it to steam inside and yield results that are more mushy than fluffy, the moisture can help protect the food from drying out at a grill's hotter temperatures. If you have a grill with a thermometer, Shoults suggests setting it to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and baking the potato over indirect heat (away from the flame) for 45 minutes to an hour.