Chick-Fil-A Finally Announces The Locations Of Its First UK Restaurants
According to an announcement by Chick-fil-A, diners in the United Kingdom will soon get to feast on this chain's wildly popular fast-casual fare. Over the next two years, five new Chick-fil-A restaurants will be established in Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Belfast. While Chick-fil-A has undergone quite an evolution over the years, these new locations are the first to appear in areas outside of North America. (Currently, Chick-fil-A has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.)
The expansion is part of Chick-fil-A's "long-term investment in the U.K.," stated chief international officer Anita Costello, and the chain is "excited about the positive impact [its] first restaurants will have in the communities they serve." Chick-fil-A anticipates that its investment will total $100 million throughout the next decade, and the chain is currently seeking U.K.-based independent owner-operators to take the helm at franchises. Per Joanna Symonds, head of U.K. operations for Chick-fil-A, "Caring for people, while delivering great food, is at the heart of our brand."
What's motivating Chick-fil-A's U.K. expansion?
Perhaps Chick-fil-A's U.K. move is a bid to update the restaurant's image, particularly in the wake of accusations that the chain is becoming "woke," which is in reference to statements made on the restaurant's diversity, equity, and inclusion webpage. Chick-fil-A has been subject to bans and protests in the past due to the company's controversial views on same-sex marriage, which involved donations to anti-LGBTQ groups as well as its emphasis on conservative principles. While past and recent controversies haven't derailed the restaurant from a sales perspective (consider that Chick-fil-A experienced success during the pandemic, unlike many other chains), they have marred the restaurant's reputation.
While expanding to new countries will naturally result in more sales, Chick-fil-A is emphasizing how the five new U.K. locations will benefit those communities directly. For instance, the chain anticipates that the new restaurants will create an estimated 400 new jobs and provide local entrepreneurs with business-ownership opportunities. As for fried chicken in the U.K., the dish is wildly popular and has even unseated fish and chips as one of the U.K.'s favorite takeaway meals. This could mean that Chick-fil-A in the U.K. might just be a match made in fast food heaven.