Chick-Fil-A Finally Announces The Locations Of Its First UK Restaurants

According to an announcement by Chick-fil-A, diners in the United Kingdom will soon get to feast on this chain's wildly popular fast-casual fare. Over the next two years, five new Chick-fil-A restaurants will be established in Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Belfast. While Chick-fil-A has undergone quite an evolution over the years, these new locations are the first to appear in areas outside of North America. (Currently, Chick-fil-A has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.)

The expansion is part of Chick-fil-A's "long-term investment in the U.K.," stated chief international officer Anita Costello, and the chain is "excited about the positive impact [its] first restaurants will have in the communities they serve." Chick-fil-A anticipates that its investment will total $100 million throughout the next decade, and the chain is currently seeking U.K.-based independent owner-operators to take the helm at franchises. Per Joanna Symonds, head of U.K. operations for Chick-fil-A, "Caring for people, while delivering great food, is at the heart of our brand."