Burger King's Spooky Addams Family Menu Features A Purple Whopper

Per an email sent to Mashed, Burger King has thrills and chills in store just in time for the Halloween season. Starting October 10, the fast food chain will release menu items inspired by MGM Studios' 2019 animated adaptation of "The Addams Family" (don't forget to check out our previous reporting on Burger King's 2024 Halloween menu). The spooky new menu includes Gomez's Churro Fries, Thing's Rings, Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake, and Wednesday's Whopper, which comes complete with a bright-purple burger bun. These new items are available while supplies last and will only be featured at participating Burger King locations, so contact your local restaurant to verify if you can get your "Addams Family" fix where you live.

In a press release, Pat O'Toole, Burger King's chief marketing officer, stated, "Halloween holds a special place in our brand's history, and we know our guests look forward to seeing what delicious and kooky creations we come up with each year." Kids can also get in on the frightful fun with King Jr. Meals, which will feature limited-edition toys inspired by the animated members of the Addams family.