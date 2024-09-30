Burger King's Spooky Addams Family Menu Features A Purple Whopper
Per an email sent to Mashed, Burger King has thrills and chills in store just in time for the Halloween season. Starting October 10, the fast food chain will release menu items inspired by MGM Studios' 2019 animated adaptation of "The Addams Family" (don't forget to check out our previous reporting on Burger King's 2024 Halloween menu). The spooky new menu includes Gomez's Churro Fries, Thing's Rings, Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake, and Wednesday's Whopper, which comes complete with a bright-purple burger bun. These new items are available while supplies last and will only be featured at participating Burger King locations, so contact your local restaurant to verify if you can get your "Addams Family" fix where you live.
In a press release, Pat O'Toole, Burger King's chief marketing officer, stated, "Halloween holds a special place in our brand's history, and we know our guests look forward to seeing what delicious and kooky creations we come up with each year." Kids can also get in on the frightful fun with King Jr. Meals, which will feature limited-edition toys inspired by the animated members of the Addams family.
What to expect from B.K.'s Halloween menu
Wednesday's Whopper, easily the star of Burger King's Halloween menu lineup, pairs the chain's flame-grilled burger patty with toppings like pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and Swiss cheese. In keeping with the spooky-season theme, this Whopper also features a purple bun dotted with black sesame seeds. And in case you're worried about artificial elements contributing to the bun's bright hue, you can rest easy, as the vibrant coloring comes from purple potatoes (here's a quick primer on purple potatoes and their earthy, pleasantly nutty flavor).
If you're seeking something sweet to terrify your taste buds, Gomez's Churro Fries feature a cinnamon-sugar dusting and chocolate sauce for dipping. Speaking of chocolate, Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake includes ice cream plus black and purple cookie crumbles and a healthy dose of chocolate cake batter-flavored fudge. Last but certainly not least is the Thing's (onion) Rings, which pay homage to the disembodied assistant that ensures the Addams abode functions like clockwork. Here's hoping that the chain's latest releases fare better than Burger King's flopped Halloween Whopper, which had a lackluster reception due to its black buns' unfortunate biological effects.