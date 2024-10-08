11 Aldi Products To Stock Up On For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a beautiful time where families come together and feel thankfulness for the joy they bring each other, and it doesn't hurt that a feast is traditionally prepared on this day. Feasting doesn't have to break the bank, though, and Aldi provides some pretty stellar products that impress on a budget. The unique grocery store adds new products weekly, and their seasonal releases could really make your Thanksgiving dinner table pop.
While all Aldi locations tend to carry the majority of the same products, availability is on a store to store basis. This means that you shouldn't go into an Aldi expecting a product to be there. Stock is dependent on demand in a specific area. Calling the store to ask about availability is one of the things you should never do in regards to Aldi. Aldi runs a skeleton staff and provides groceries at low price points, with the catch being that what you see is what you can get.
With that being said, we've compiled a list of Aldi products that should be on your watch list for a stellar Thanksgiving. Don't hold off on shopping til the week of Thanksgiving, though, because you may just have to stock up on these fall products beforehand.
1. Reggano Fall Shaped Pasta
Thanksgiving itself is associated with the fall season, but you can certainly up the fall factor of your holiday meal. Usually this is done by decorating the table with a centerpiece or decorative squashes surrounding the home. However, the food itself can be fall themed if you have the right products. Aldi's Reggano fall shaped pasta puts a special touch on dishes with its multicolored pasta that goes well with many different pasta dishes.
Orange, yellow, and green pasta bits that are shaped like leaves, pumpkins, and wheat grains make up this fall offering. The unique pasta shapes turn both hot and cold dishes into something worthy of a center setting on a Thanksgiving dinner table. Mac and cheese would be the most obvious dish to transform with this pasta, but incorporating this special pasta into a casserole would look lovely. Aldi shoppers have created chunky pasta salads with this product as well.
Thanksgiving just got a whole lot more fun for the little ones, as this fall shaped pasta is perfect for a themed sensory activity. Straight from the bag, this pasta can be mixed with dry pasta, mini pumpkins, and a Thanksgiving lesson for an aesthetically pleasing fun activity for young children. This is perfect for mornings when the parents need to focus on cooking, or even around dinner time to occupy the smaller family members.
2. Choceur Assorted Belgian Chocolate Pumpkins
It's hard to believe that anyone still has room for dessert after most Thanksgiving meals already have them loosening their pants buttons. However, Thanksgiving desserts are just as important as the turkey to most diners. Pumpkin pies, homemade whipped cream, and caramel pecan pie are all drool-worthy favorites. A slice of pie can be daunting after a couple plates full of turkey and stuffing, though, and Aldi has the perfect bite-sized solution. Their Choceur assorted Belgian chocolate pumpkins are decadent, festive, and a manageable dessert.
This box of adorable chocolate pumpkins are versatile, with countless ways to incorporate them into your Thanksgiving dinner table. While you could place them on a decorative bowl as cute finger foods, there are more creative ways to serve them. That beautiful pumpkin pie waiting on the dessert table could do with a centerpiece of its own, and these nine pumpkins would look fantastic gathered on top.
If you've got dessert covered, these little chocolate bites are perfect for a mid-day pop of sweetness for the cook who's creating such a wonderful spread for the family to devour. The box comes with nine pumpkins assorted into five chocolatey flavors to enjoy.
3. Belmont Deep Dish Pie Crusts
Other than the turkey, pie just may be the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. There's a reason they have a whole category for pie at the State Fair –– people get seriously competitive about their pie baking skills! While a pie crust can certainly be made from scratch, most people opt for a ready-made one. This gives the baker more time to perfect the filling and topping, or just save effort that can be delegated to other aspects of the huge holiday meal. Bakers tend to still be picky about their premade pie crusts, and Aldi's Belmont deep dish pie crust is a winner.
Aldi lovers have stood by the roll-out frozen pie crust for years, but some have had some serious issues with it. This deep dish crust is a great alternative to the roll out frozen pie crust, which Aldi lovers have stood by for years. The issue with these roll out crusts, though, is that they can break easily. This causes some last minute strife when attempting to roll out a cracking pie crust the morning of the big dinner. Belmont's deep dish pie crusts avoid this issue entirely by being already lined in an aluminum pan, and their clear packaging makes it easy to detect any breakage before purchase.
4. Specially Selected Crème Brûlée
Aldi has so many stellar dessert options, and you can really take your pick for your post-Thanksgiving feast. Consider nabbing these adorable and affordable single serving crème brûlées. Instead of setting out an entire table of desserts or spending hours perfecting an apple pie, you could simply serve these. They're about $2 each and one per guest will guarantee everyone has their own special dessert. In the grand scheme of things, this likely comes out to around what all desserts would cost without any of the labor cost associated with pies, cakes, and cookies.
Crème brûlée isn't a traditional Thanksgiving dessert, but every good tradition has to start somewhere. Just as some families opt for Chinese takeout on Christmas, these individual desserts could replace the hulking pumpkin pie of Thanksgiving. According to a Mashed survey, less than 40% of people find pumpkin pie to be their favorite holiday dessert anyway, so the age of crème brûlée doesn't have to be that far off.
Specially Selected's individual servings of créme brûlée are just 230 calories each and are seemingly the perfect size dessert after such a large holiday meal. Aldi shoppers who have tried them have left rave reviews, some store goers having stocked up on the little treats.
5. Park Street Deli's Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Nutmeg and Cinnamon
Sweet potatoes may be a Thanksgiving staple, but there are still some side dishes that are an unexpected Thanksgiving dinner winner involving the hearty vegetable. Spicing up your mashed sweet potatoes can fulfill this need to surprise your guests while also paying homage to a classic Thanksgiving side dish. Luckily, very little cooking skills need to be at play here if you shop at Aldi. The store's own Park Street Deli offers a mashed sweet potato with nutmeg and cinnamon that is an easy addition to your Thanksgiving dinner table. For an even more surprising side, try transforming these sweet potatoes into latkes.
Making mashed sweet potatoes from scratch is a bit time consuming, especially when other Thanksgiving dishes –– like a turkey or stuffing –– can take quite a bit of time. By opting for some premade items, you save time, energy, and a whole lot of space in your fridge and kitchen. Most of the effort needed for these sweet potatoes is the actual trip to Aldi, as you only need to heat and serve once you get them home. With no artificial dyes or additives, this soy and gluten-free side dish is a great offering for family members with dietary restrictions or aversions to high processed foods.
6. State of Brewing Pumpkin Pie Hard Cider
Pumpkin spice has become the flavor that ushers in fall, and a near necessity of any autumnal menu. Incorporating it into Thanksgiving isn't hard when there are a wide range of pumpkin flavored products. Instead of focusing on pumpkin spice in the heart of the Thanksgiving meal, though, we love the idea of a pumpkin flavored drink. You can enjoy Aldi's State of Brewing pumpkin pie hard cider before, during, and after the bulk of your Thanksgiving meal.
While this is labeled as a hard cider, this State of Brewing brew is more akin to a beer in taste. If you are expecting something closer to a pumpkin flavored apple cider, steer clear. If, however, you are a fan of beer and want to get in the fall feeling on Thanksgiving, grab one of these bittersweet brews. Adding one or two of these six packs to your cooler for the traditional Thanksgiving day football games will help prepare you for the awaiting feast as well.
Aldi shoppers have also used this hard cider to make pumpkin flavored bread, which we imagine smells phenomenal. Baking a loaf could have your home smelling fall-ready ahead of Thanksgiving dinner. Not all Aldis carry alcohol. Sorry to those states with strict alcohol policies, but you won't be seeing these in stores!
7. Chef's Cupboard Hawaiian Stuffing Mix
Stuffing is a must-serve for a lot of families on Thanksgiving, and it can take quite a lot of time to make from scratch. It doesn't have to, though, and a lot of cooks opt for a box stuffing to lighten the load on Thanksgiving day. Aldi's Chef's Cupboard Hawaiian stuffing mix is a great option if you're going with box stuffing, and switching to this brand will be pleasantly noticeable.
Using Aldi's Hawaiian stuffing mix is akin to a whole Thanksgiving stuffing hack. Hawaiian bread is just superior in some ways, the texture and sweet taste being characteristics that not many other breads display. Some families swear by Hawaiian bread, and this stuffing would be an instant love. Aldi shoppers seem to be enjoying incorporating the dish into their turkey meals, with the product having some stellar reviews. A general consensus is that this stuffing brings the sweetness, though, so expect a sweet and savory dish to grace your dinner table with this product.
This Chef's Cupboard stuffing comes in two varieties, a classic herbs and spices as well as a sage and onion. Another alternative stuffing option carried by Aldi is a Brioche stuffing from Specially Selected, which would be great for families who have a bit less of a sweet tooth.
8. Crofton Pumpkin Casserole Dish
This Aldi item isn't going to help you fill the bellies of your Thanksgiving dinner guests, but it'll bring a fall aesthetic to your dining table. Crofton's pumpkin casserole dish adds a bit of fun to the cooking process, and the attractive dish can go directly from the oven to the table. Paired with a trivet, these ceramic pumpkins provide a festive place to cook your gravy, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, or any number of Thanksgiving staples.
While these Autumnal casserole dishes would look wonderful on your own table, they make for great portable food containers. If you and your family travel to another house for the holiday, showing up with a homemade dish inside these pumpkins is a simple way to impress.
The pumpkin shaped casserole dish comes in assorted colors, with a mini version or a large version. Some Aldi shoppers have bought an assortment of these dishes to create a functional centerpiece or a collection of individualized serving bowls. Each size comes in typical fall colors: either white, green, or orange. Aldi also carries a cute pumpkin gravy boat to match.
9. Berryhill Maple Butter
Rolls and bread, whether homemade or store bought, are a Thanksgiving staple. What else are you going to sop up that gravy and make mini turkey sliders with? Rolls are a must-have, but even storebought rolls can be elevated with the right spread. Aldi's Berryhill maple butter is just the thing to turn your rolls into a festive fall side dish and give your rolls a punch of flavor.
Serving your rolls with a flight of butter is sure to impress even the pickiest of eaters on Thanksgiving. It's a little extra effort and money, but a trio of butters alongside your bread of choice is worth the functional and edible display it presents. Whipped butter, honey butter, and this maple butter from Aldi all complement each other while giving your chosen bread different flavors for diners with differing taste palates.
Aldi's maple butter has been well received from Aldi lovers, with buyers slathering the butter on pumpkin flavored bread as well as drizzling it on savory dishes. The maple butter complements sweet potatoes and fried chicken, but also makes a Thanksgiving breakfast decadent when put atop pancakes, waffles, or French toast. Find it in the seasonal aisle, if they haven't been grabbed up by eager buyers as soon as they have hit the shelves.
10. Specially Selected Infused Olive Oil
Those in charge of making food on Thanksgiving strive to make their dish or dishes as flavorful as possible. It feels great to have the dish you prepared be the talk of the dinner table, and spices are usually the way to get there. Aldi's Specially Selected infused olive oil is another creative way to incorporate more seasoning into your food.
Aldi's selection of infused olive oil comes in a few flavors. Rosemary infused olive oil would work wonders on a turkey or chicken, as the flavor is often used when preparing Thanksgiving meals. The brand also carries a garlic infused variety and a chili infused olive oil. The chili-infused version can be added to almost any dish to bring a little heat, but would be fantastic added to a vinaigrette for a salad or roasted Brussels sprouts. The garlic oil, again, would go well with really any savory dish, but potato-based dishes as well as the turkey would be improved with the flavor.
This Specially Selected product shouldn't be used to replace spices, but to complement them. Using these hand in hand with seasonings will enhance taste while also adding moisture to a dish. Anywhere you would typically use olive oil or butter in savory dishes, you can substitute this infused oil to incorporate a burst of flavor.
11. Kirkwood Boneless Turkey Breast
Every year there are Thanksgiving revelers who get caught in the turkey trap of buying the biggest turkey they can possibly find. Unless you are actually feeding a ton of people, this is totally unnecessary. Kirkwood's Boneless Turkey Breast is a perfect 3-pound turkey for smaller gatherings. Not only will it fit in your fridge with ease and take much less time to thaw, you won't have to enlist four more hands to help flip the thing mid roast.
This petite roast may seem like it wouldn't go too far being only 3 pounds, but weight goes further when talking about boneless meat. Where you'd typically consider one and half pounds per person for a turkey, only 8 ounces of boneless meat will feed one adult. At 48 ounces, the Kirkwood boneless turkey breast would be ideal for a family of four who wants enough Thanksgiving leftovers to make a couple of Ross' "Moist Makers."
Aldi shoppers are already testing out this simplified Thanksgiving main course to great effect. This can be cooked in the oven, as well as in a crock pot or slow cooker. Add your favorite spices, rubs, or butter injections for added flavor. At $9.99, this boneless turkey is an affordable and tasty addition to your Thanksgiving spread. Of course, if you have a head of household who thrives on carving the Thanksgiving turkey, this Aldi find might be a bit of a let down — it'll still need to be sliced, though!