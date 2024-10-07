How To Make The Most Of Your Wood Chips When Smoking Meat
Many experienced barbecue cooks will tell you that smoking meat is an art, not a science. Whether you're using a dedicated smoker, a pellet grill, or just looking to transform your charcoal grill into a smoker, there's a lot to learn about this uniquely delicious style of cooking. However, there are some key things the pros know that help them make the most of their smoking session. A key part of the barbecue experience is the wood chips or chunks used to generate the smoke. That's why we asked an expert for his tips on the topic.
Texas chef Greg Gatlin, a James Beard Award finalist and founder of Gatlin's BBQ and Gatlin's Fins and Feathers, tells Mashed it starts long before your wood gets near the grill or smoker. He advises soaking the chips or chunks in water first. Gatlin says there's nothing fancy or complicated here "outside of giving them enough time to soak up the moisture for a longer burn time."
As for the wood itself, Gatlin is similarly flexible. He says both chips and chunks have their place in the smoking process. "The chunks will provide better coal for longer burning time. Wet wood chips provide a good amount of smoke and work great for getting a good smoldering smoke in your pit or grill," he says.
Prep and preheating
Greg Gatlin does offer one warning for those who use chips: "Be sure to disperse the chips in a manner so that you don't have big flare-ups on your grill!" This is vital for smoked dishes that require low and slow heat, which can burn on the outside before the interior is cooked if you're not careful.
Make sure you have enough wood chips or chunks for the entire smoking session, too. One small detail that can revolutionize the way you use a smoker is ensuring it's adequately preheated before the meat goes in. In many cases, this can take 30 minutes or more as the wood breaks down and begins to produce a cleaner, more flavorful smoke.
Beyond these valuable pieces of advice, the process for how to smoke almost any type of meat can vary based on your chosen cut, your equipment, and even the environment. However, keeping these fundamental tips in mind will ensure great results for your next cookout.