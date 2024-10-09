Are Any Foods Or Drinks Traditionally Allowed During Yom Kippur?

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, is a very important holy day in Judaism that corresponds with 10 Tishrei on the Hebrew calendar. The religious holiday is all about repenting, reflection, and asking for forgiveness. One critical aspect of the occasion is a 25-hour fast that begins at sunset. That means all forms of food and drink — even a tiny swig of water — are prohibited during the fast. But while those rules are pretty strict, there are certain exceptions where health is concerned.

If a person is advised not to fast for medical reasons, they may consult with a rabbi to be excluded from this religious requirement. According to the Torah, while fasting can be considered a mitzvah (a good deed in the Jewish faith), prioritizing one's health is also considered a mitzvah, which could mean skipping out on the fast if it would cause the person harm.

Still, if a person must eat or drink, the Torah calls for them to limit this to less than 1.26 ounces of food or a "cheekful" of liquid at a time and to separate these with nine-minute intervals (via Chabad.org). If a doctor advises differently, however, they can follow medical advice as needed to protect their health. Another stipulation is that a person who breaks the fast for medical reasons must resume the fast if they become well enough.