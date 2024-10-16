13 Things Bartenders Say That Will Get You Ignored At The Bar Every Time

You've been sitting at the bar for 10 minutes and it seems like your bartender is tending to everyone else but you. Or, maybe you've been at the bar for an hour and the once lively, conversational bartender is now giving you the cold shoulder. Why could this be? The truth is, there are so many unspoken rules of the bar that you could have blundered and are now keeping your host at the other end of the bar. With the help of a wide range of bartenders, I unearthed some of the top reasons bartenders avoid customers.

I worked in the service industry as a bartender and server for around eight years. As such, I have access to a couple large, private bartending groups. I asked current and longtime bartenders to shed light on why they'd be willing to ignore a patron (and the potential money that comes with them). Hundreds of responses, a few in depth conversations, and a trip down memory lane have helped serve up some of the top reasons a bartender may be ignoring their guests. Keeping these bar no-no's in mind before walking into a restaurant or bar will have you staying in your bartender's good graces and help keep your drinks full.