Every Spooky Cocktail On Applebee's October 2024 Menu, Ranked

The bar at Applebee's is a special place. It may not be a place for high-end craft beverages, but it certainly is the place for affordable and fun cocktails, and for that, I am grateful. As of October 1, 2024, Applebee's is bringing back its annual Halloween drink menu, proving once again it is the hero we need.

On the menu this year was the return of the $1 cocktail. Yes, you read that right. It is $1 in the form of the Dollar Zombie. Not to be forgotten, though, there is the Boo Lagoon, Franken Mama, and Dracula's Juice, the latter two of which are Boo-zy Buckets. All of these drinks are affordable, on theme, and ready to drink for a limited time. Of course, you probably won't want to order every drink when you go. So, I am here to help you out by taking one for the team and trying each and every one of these spooky cocktails so that you know which ones are the best. These Halloween libations will be ranked according to taste, presentation, and price.