Cakes all contain the same basic ingredients — flour eggs, milk, and sugar — so why is it that some are so much better than others? Cakes from a bakery almost always taste better than homemade ones and it might seem like a bit of a mystery. Even if you consider yourself good with cakes, the one that you buy from that local artisan bakery is next-level.

We wanted to understand why, so we interviewed three professional bakers and pastry chefs. They unloaded some of the secrets to making great cakes to help us find out why bakeries are doing it better. The reasons range from the simple — such as carefully weighing out ingredients and making high-quality frostings — to those that take a bit more time and practice to perfect — like balancing flavors and spending countless hours perfecting recipes.

Keep reading and you'll soon find out how bakery cakes get the edge over homemade, according to experts. If you want to improve your cake making skills, there's some valuable information here to help you do it like the pros. Alternatively, you might finish reading this, resign yourself to the fact that baking great cakes is hard, and head out to your favorite bakery instead. And, both options are totally valid.