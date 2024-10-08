The Best Milk Alternative For Vegan Copycat Starbucks Cold Foam

Starbucks began selling cold foam in 2018, but it was not until the summer of 2024 that the chain finally introduced a vegan cold foam option. In our review of Starbucks' summer 2024 menu, we deemed the oat and soy milk cold foam a versatile option to top off drinks, even if it was on the sweet side. Thankfully, you don't need to be a Starbucks barista to nail a vegan cold foam at home.

Mashed spoke with CEO and founder of Slutty Vegan Pinky Cole Hayes (who will be serving up her signature Hussy Burger now until October 18 for in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay's Libertine Social and Luxor's Public House as part of the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency) to learn what dairy alternative can best replicate the texture and creaminess of Starbucks cold foam. Ultimately, Hayes recommends "Silk unsweetened almond milk because it's smooth." This creamy texture is key to getting a thick foam.

This non-dairy alternative has other advantages as well. "Almond milk has a soft, nutty flavor that I like," Hayes adds. The flavor complements the similarly nutty notes of coffee, and you'll still get a hint of sweetness from the almond milk's natural sugars.