The Best Milk Alternative For Vegan Copycat Starbucks Cold Foam
Starbucks began selling cold foam in 2018, but it was not until the summer of 2024 that the chain finally introduced a vegan cold foam option. In our review of Starbucks' summer 2024 menu, we deemed the oat and soy milk cold foam a versatile option to top off drinks, even if it was on the sweet side. Thankfully, you don't need to be a Starbucks barista to nail a vegan cold foam at home.
Mashed spoke with CEO and founder of Slutty Vegan Pinky Cole Hayes (who will be serving up her signature Hussy Burger now until October 18 for in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay's Libertine Social and Luxor's Public House as part of the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency) to learn what dairy alternative can best replicate the texture and creaminess of Starbucks cold foam. Ultimately, Hayes recommends "Silk unsweetened almond milk because it's smooth." This creamy texture is key to getting a thick foam.
This non-dairy alternative has other advantages as well. "Almond milk has a soft, nutty flavor that I like," Hayes adds. The flavor complements the similarly nutty notes of coffee, and you'll still get a hint of sweetness from the almond milk's natural sugars.
Silk unsweetened almond milk makes a great foam
Silk tops the non-dairy market in terms of brand awareness and is available at many grocery stores. Almond milk is one of the lowest calorie milk alternatives and is rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber. Choosing the unsweetened version as recommended by Pinky Cole Hayes allows you to sweeten your cold foam according to preference.
When making cold foam, protein is crucial for creating a stabilized, bubbly structure. While almond milk doesn't have as much protein as dairy milk, brands such as Silk, Califia, and Almond Breeze offer barista versions of their non-dairy milk that are creamier and have a higher fat content. A barista almond milk could benefit your cold foam, but it's not essential. At Mashed, we agree with Hayes that Silk has one of the best almond milks you can buy at the grocery store because of its ability to make a frothy coffee. Still, the real trick to making Starbucks cold foam at home is having the right tools — either a French press or a handheld frother. These will aerate the almond milk while mixing in other ingredients (like a drizzle of honey or a splash of vanilla) for a custom cold foam.