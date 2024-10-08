What Does 'Unwich' Mean On Jimmy John's Menus?
Everybody has a different idea of what can be considered a sandwich. However, the Merriam-Webster dictionary says that anything with "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between" will fit the bill. By that definition (as well as by law in California and New York), a hot dog is, in fact, a sandwich. On the other hand, sandwiches wrapped in something other than bread shouldn't technically be categorized as such, which might be why Jimmy John's gave these types of handhelds a different moniker to go by.
The freaky fast sub shop offers patrons the chance to transform any of its subs into an "Unwich," which — upon first hearing the word — you might associate with something straight out of Disney's "Alice In Wonderland." Interestingly enough, the concept is somewhat similar to that of the "unbirthday" that the March Hare and Mad Hatter sing about in the 1951 animated film. (For those unfamiliar, your unbirthday is any day that isn't your actual birthday.) Meanwhile, at Jimmy John's, an Unwich is any sub ordered sans bread ... but that doesn't mean you'll be getting a salad. Instead, the eatery will wrap the meats, veggies, sauces, and primary type of cheese it serves (provolone) in fresh lettuce wraps.
What fans do (and don't) like about Unwiches
Going the Unwich route at Jimmy John's is perfect if you're looking for a lighter meal, and it's also a great option for those following a low-carb diet. The chain boasts that all of its Unwiches contain 10 grams of carbs or less. Furthermore, swapping the bread for lettuce in any of the chain's sandwiches will cut its calorie count by as much as 83%. Even the unhealthiest sandwiches at Jimmy John's, like the J.J. Gargantuan and Italian Night Club, will see a significant reduction in calories when the bread is removed.
Of course, ditching the bread in favor of lettuce can make for a messy eating experience. However, Reddit user u/Dirt-McGirt has an easy fix for that: They explained that requesting your meal to be double-wrapped is a good way to add "structural integrity," as well as some "extra crunch." That being said, it's apparently supposed to be standard practice at Jimmy John's to still include the shredded lettuce in an Unwich despite it already being wrapped in lettuce. Yet, u/Dirt-McGirt noted that it had sometimes been left off of theirs.
Other fans on the Jimmy John's subreddit have said that this topping helps hold sauces, though some think it makes for a lettuce overload. Therefore, regardless of what Jimmy John's instructs its employees to do, it may be best to specify whether or not you want the topping when placing your Unwich order.