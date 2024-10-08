What Does 'Unwich' Mean On Jimmy John's Menus?

Going the Unwich route at Jimmy John's is perfect if you're looking for a lighter meal, and it's also a great option for those following a low-carb diet. The chain boasts that all of its Unwiches contain 10 grams of carbs or less. Furthermore, swapping the bread for lettuce in any of the chain's sandwiches will cut its calorie count by as much as 83%. Even the unhealthiest sandwiches at Jimmy John's, like the J.J. Gargantuan and Italian Night Club, will see a significant reduction in calories when the bread is removed.

Of course, ditching the bread in favor of lettuce can make for a messy eating experience. However, Reddit user u/Dirt-McGirt has an easy fix for that: They explained that requesting your meal to be double-wrapped is a good way to add "structural integrity," as well as some "extra crunch." That being said, it's apparently supposed to be standard practice at Jimmy John's to still include the shredded lettuce in an Unwich despite it already being wrapped in lettuce. Yet, u/Dirt-McGirt noted that it had sometimes been left off of theirs.

Other fans on the Jimmy John's subreddit have said that this topping helps hold sauces, though some think it makes for a lettuce overload. Therefore, regardless of what Jimmy John's instructs its employees to do, it may be best to specify whether or not you want the topping when placing your Unwich order.