The FDA Issues A Recall Of Hammond's Candies Mini Waffle Cones For Serious Allergy Risk

The FDA has announced a recall of certain Hammond's Candies products due to the possible presence of an allergen not listed on product packaging. The Denver-based candy company is warning that its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones could potentially contain milk, which puts individuals with milk allergies and sensitivities at risk. Only the dark chocolate variety is being recalled and the affected product is sold in a 4-ounce resealable bag, with UPC -6 91355 90513 5 and item number FC23212. So far, one consumer has experienced an allergic reaction resulting from the undisclosed presence of milk in this product.

The recall affects customers in 38 states where the candies were distributed: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, along with Washington, D.C. Based on the number of states impacted, Hammond's recall could rank among 2024's biggest food recalls so far.

Consumers can check the product's use by dates, which appear on the back bottom portion of the bag. Those included in the recall are 03/20/2025 (product code LN0525453) and 05/20/2025 (product code LN0525453). The recalled products were distributed in stores and online, via the Hammond's Candies website and Amazon.