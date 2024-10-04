The FDA Issues A Recall Of Hammond's Candies Mini Waffle Cones For Serious Allergy Risk
The FDA has announced a recall of certain Hammond's Candies products due to the possible presence of an allergen not listed on product packaging. The Denver-based candy company is warning that its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones could potentially contain milk, which puts individuals with milk allergies and sensitivities at risk. Only the dark chocolate variety is being recalled and the affected product is sold in a 4-ounce resealable bag, with UPC -6 91355 90513 5 and item number FC23212. So far, one consumer has experienced an allergic reaction resulting from the undisclosed presence of milk in this product.
The recall affects customers in 38 states where the candies were distributed: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, along with Washington, D.C. Based on the number of states impacted, Hammond's recall could rank among 2024's biggest food recalls so far.
Consumers can check the product's use by dates, which appear on the back bottom portion of the bag. Those included in the recall are 03/20/2025 (product code LN0525453) and 05/20/2025 (product code LN0525453). The recalled products were distributed in stores and online, via the Hammond's Candies website and Amazon.
Steps to take if you have the recalled product
Undisclosed allergens are among the most common foods that are recalled, as inaccuracies on product packaging prevent consumers from making informed decisions. In the event you have a package of Hammond's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones matching the recall information, you can return it to the retail location where it was purchased to receive a refund. You can also contact Hammond's Candies directly by calling 1-888-226-3999 or 303-333-5588 (extension 180). A representative will be available to assist you Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST).
It's not yet clear how the undeclared allergen made its way into the recalled product, but testing on the bag belonging to the consumer who experienced an allergic reaction did detect the presence of milk proteins. According to the Mayo Clinic, milk allergies can cause symptoms like facial swelling, wheezing, hives, itchiness, and stomach upset. Milk allergies can also lead to anaphylaxis, which is a severe condition requiring immediate medical attention. Research indicates that reduced exposure to bacteria could account for the rise in food allergies, and about 33 million people in the U.S. are affected by common allergens found in food.