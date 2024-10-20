Canned tomatoes are something everyone should have in their pantry. You can use them to make a rich, slow-simmered tomato sauce, whip up a salsa, or add to soups and stews. They're extremely versatile and can help you throw together a meal when you feel like you don't have much food in the house. However, there are mistakes everyone makes with canned tomatoes that can put people off.

If you think you're not a fan of canned tomatoes, you might have made some of these common errors. Perhaps you didn't know about the types of canned tomatoes available and how they make a difference to the dish you're making. Or, maybe you never cook them for long enough, meaning you don't get a chance to concentrate their flavors and make them tastier. These missteps and more can lead to a subpar meal.

Anyone who's sick of canned tomatoes that taste metallic or insipid would do well to check out these pitfalls. Not only will we tell you the mistakes you might be making with canned tomatoes but we've got some tips on how to fix them or avoid them altogether. This will leave you making better dishes — and who doesn't want that?