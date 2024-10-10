How Long Does BBQ Sauce Last After Opening The Bottle?

While homemade barbecue sauce is quite tasty, store-bought brands also have much to offer when it comes to flavor (and even more to offer when seeking convenience). If this condiment is a staple in your kitchen, you're probably wondering just how long a precious bottle will last after it's been opened. The lifespan of bottled barbecue sauce depends on how you store it, as opened bottles can last about one month in the pantry, and up to four months when placed in the refrigerator.

Improper storage might not rank among the biggest mistakes people make with barbecue sauce (which include using too much sauce or pairing the wrong flavor with a certain type of meat), but it's definitely worth considering. You can best prevent spoilage of the condiment by placing it in the refrigerator after opening and limiting air exposure by ensuring the lid is on tight. If you prefer to store your sauce in a pantry instead, make sure the area is not subject to sun exposure, which can accelerate spoilage.