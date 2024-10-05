Maggiano's Fall 2024 Menu Review: Fancy, Fun, And Delicious

Upscale Italian-American restaurant chain Maggiano's Little Italy debuted some significant changes to its menu in September 2024. Altogether, the lineup of new or revamped items now permanently on the Maggiano's menu includes an Antipasto Board, a Truffle & Honey Whipped Ricotta appetizer, a Mozzarella alla Caprese appetizer, a new Caesar salad recipe called the Chef's Signature Caesar, a Riserva Veal Parmesan entrée, a Chicken Saltimbocca entrée, a Rigatoni alla Vodka pasta, a Fettuccine Bolognese pasta, and a Dessert Trio Platter. Coinciding with the debuts of these new items is an addition to the wine menu called the Master Sommelier Selection consisting of six wines curated by Master Sommelier Jason Smith.

The decision to update the Maggiano's menu followed the hiring of Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Amoroso as Vice President of Innovation and Growth. These new menu items, then, are meant to showcase the culinary future of the Italian chain under Amoroso's leadership.

Maggiano's invited me to my nearest location to try most of its new fall 2024 dishes. Overall, I had the opportunity to taste every new food except the Fettuccine Bolognese, which is available only on Tuesdays during National Pasta Month in October, and the Chicken Saltimbocca, which features chicken breast cutlets with prosciutto and lemon butter sauce and a side of Spaghetti Aglio e Olio. Join me as I relive my culinary journey with individual reviews of all seven dishes I ate during my visit.