Victoria Pasta Sauces, Ranked From Worst To Best

Looking for a pasta sauce brand that doesn't completely break the bank, but is a step above your average grocery store brand? Victoria may be the sauce for you. Victoria brand is one of the more luxurious pasta sauces on the market. Its philosophy, according to their website, is "ingredients come first", and the company has a specific method of creating its sauces that make it stand out above the rest. Made with 100% Italian tomatoes, no preservatives, and no added sugar — this pasta sauce is extremely fresh and high-quality. Victoria slow-cooks each batch for 90 minutes, which makes the consumer feel like they are eating a homemade pasta sauce.

If you haven't had Victoria sauce before, you may not have any idea which jar you should pick up for your next pasta dish. Victoria sells a variety of flavors, however it's quite the scavenger hunt to find more than four or five varieties in any given store. Luckily, Victoria sent me a handful of jars to taste test, and I found a couple more in stores to round out the tasting. Overall, I was able to secure 8 different jars of Victoria sauce.

Preparing each plate the same exact way, with plain spaghetti noodles and a generous spoonful of sauce, I tasted each flavor one right after the other. Many factors were taken into account when ranking the sauces, including smell, flavor profile, after-taste, consistency, and general impression, and I'll explain more about the methodology at the end. Hopefully, this list will help you confidently choose the perfect sauce for your next dish.