Simply Delicious Copycat Sonic Cherry Limeade Recipe
Having a tasty drink recipe on hand is always a good idea when you're looking for a fun alternative to soda or juice. While you can experiment with syrups and add-ins to find your own concoction, sometimes it's best to look to a reliable classic. Sonic Drive-In has a tantalizing option to offer, with sweet and tangy flavors in every sip. The chain's cherry limeade is a favorite for many, and Mashed recipe developer Leah Maroney shares a simply delicious copycat recipe that you can make with minimal effort.
"I definitely love that this recipe stays true to the classic original Sonic limeade," Maroney shares. According to her (and other customers), the drink has changed a bit over the past years. "They would always put a half a lime fully squeezed (or more depending on size) into the drink. Now a lot of times it's just Sprite with a few lime wedges," Maroney remarks.
The solution? Follow her recipe which she promises "tastes super limey!" It's not all tang either as she adds, "the sweetness of the Sprite and the cherry syrup balance out the sour flavor." Channel the drive-in experience with Maroney's pairing advice: "I love drinking this with other Sonic type foods like chili cheese dogs, cheeseburgers, fries, etc."
Gather the ingredients for this simply delicious copycat Sonic cherry limeade recipe
For this recipe, you'll need large limes, maraschino cherry juice, granulated sugar, lemon lime soda cans, and maraschino cherries. If you're looking for an extra kick, Maroney shares, "I love making this boozy. Vodka or white rum works the best. Add about 2 ounces to each glass."
- 5 large limes
- ½ cup maraschino cherry juice
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 (8-ounce) cans lemon lime soda
- 8 maraschino cherries
- Zest 3 limes and set the zest aside.
- Juice 4 of the limes and add the zest to the lime juice.
- Slice the remaining lime into wedges.
- Add the cherry juice to a small sauce pan with the granulated sugar. Cook on low heat for 3 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and the syrup has thickened. Allow the cherry juice to cool.
- Crush ice in a gallon plastic storage bag using a rolling pin or mallet. Transfer the crushed ice to two large glasses.
- Split the lime juice and cherry syrup between the two glasses and top off each glass with lemon lime soda and lime wedges.
- Add a few cherries to each drink for garnish, then serve with a straw.
What are the origins of the Sonic cherry limeade?
Sonic has been around for over half a century, originating in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Maroney shares that her family comes from there too and says, "There's one seemingly on every corner throughout the state." Although the chain's menu has changed multiple times since its inception, the cherry limeade is a classic. Maroney comments, "The limeades were part of their original menu in 1953, so they may not have invented it, but they sure made it a staple at their restaurant and became well known for them." Though Sonic may be a chain known for many things, both food and beverage wise, there's no denying that the cherry limeade is a staple part of its menu, and it's a unique offering that one certainly can't find at every fast food place.
Nowadays, the drink still features on the menu as well as part of special deals. You can order the limeade for half price during the afternoon happy hour or all day if you use the app. That said, once you taste this fresh homemade version, you might not be inclined to hop into your car and head to the drive in any longer.
Can I make any components of the cherry limeade in advance?
If you're all about having quick access to this copycat Sonic cherry limeade, you can do a little bit of prep work to make it easier to whip up. The cherry syrup is probably the most elaborate part of the process (albeit simple), and you can make it up to three weeks in advance so it's always on hand. To keep it stable, Maroney recommends storing it in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
The lime juice and zest can also be prepared the day before, per Maroney. Although the high acidity of lime juice makes it fairly stable, the flavor will start to deteriorate pretty quickly. Considering this drink really benefits from the tangy punch of flavor from the lime juice and zest, stick to prepping that component at the last minute, or at the most on the previous day. It's best to make the rest of the drink to order since the lemon lime soda will lose its fizz pretty quickly.