Simply Delicious Copycat Sonic Cherry Limeade Recipe

Having a tasty drink recipe on hand is always a good idea when you're looking for a fun alternative to soda or juice. While you can experiment with syrups and add-ins to find your own concoction, sometimes it's best to look to a reliable classic. Sonic Drive-In has a tantalizing option to offer, with sweet and tangy flavors in every sip. The chain's cherry limeade is a favorite for many, and Mashed recipe developer Leah Maroney shares a simply delicious copycat recipe that you can make with minimal effort.

"I definitely love that this recipe stays true to the classic original Sonic limeade," Maroney shares. According to her (and other customers), the drink has changed a bit over the past years. "They would always put a half a lime fully squeezed (or more depending on size) into the drink. Now a lot of times it's just Sprite with a few lime wedges," Maroney remarks.

The solution? Follow her recipe which she promises "tastes super limey!" It's not all tang either as she adds, "the sweetness of the Sprite and the cherry syrup balance out the sour flavor." Channel the drive-in experience with Maroney's pairing advice: "I love drinking this with other Sonic type foods like chili cheese dogs, cheeseburgers, fries, etc."