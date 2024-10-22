What Is Picanha Steak And What Are The 9 Best Ways To Cook It?

Picanha is a beef cut easily distinguished by the thick fat cap that covers the top. Though this is one of the favorite cuts in Brazilian steakhouses, its global popularity is fairly recent and coincides with the international expansion of these meat-centered restaurants. Picanha proved to be a cut with great potential that combines the ideal ratio of tenderness and chew. The marbling promises beautiful texture and flavor, while the signature fat cap is an additional bonus. As more people are becoming interested in this unique cut, we wanted to give you a full story about picanha, and the best way to do it was to look for professionals who could provide the most valuable information.

We consulted with Rosangela Teodoro, the owner and proprietor of Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande, a European-style, craft-cut butcher shop in Cohasset, Massachusetts. As a third-generation butcher, Teodoro knows all about meat, and as she grew up in Brazil, she knows Brazilian barbecue tradition and is very familiar with picanha. We also talked to Chef David Rose, an executive chef at Omaha Steaks and is a regular guest on various culinary shows. Rose finds inspiration in the American South and his Jamaican heritage, but steaks are his forte, and he was happy to provide the details on the best ways to cook this prized cut.