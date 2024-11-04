Tangy Key Lime Pie Cookie Bars Recipe

Desserts that combine a couple of favorites are always a delight, as they infuse novelty into familiar flavors. Mashed recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares these tangy key lime cookie bars which are an absolute treat. "This is a cross between a cookie and lemon bar (except we're using key limes)," she notes and describes, "They're soft, light, sweet, and vibrant with flavor."

Just like a classic key lime pie, these bars contain crushed up graham crackers along with some cinnamon, Le Moing explains. "The warmth from these ingredients balances out the tartness of the limes nicely," she says. Meanwhile, she notes that cream cheese "adds extra richness and salt to the cookies which I find helps temper the sweetness from the sugar and acidity from the limes." All in all, the result is the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors.

For optimal serving results, Le Moing recommends chilling the bars until they're firm and cutting them with a large sharp knife. Pro tip: Wipe the blade between cuts for a cleaner slice. Store the bars in a sealed container at room temperature for up to three days. The lime zest might start to dull in hue, but it's still fine to eat.