What Are The Differences Between American And French Potato Chips?
Potato chips, a snack enjoyed globally, reveal cultural nuances through their American and French iterations. Both countries celebrate the humble potato through chips in crinkly bags, but the approaches reflect culinary values. American chips are often fried in vegetable oil for the crunch, whereas French chips often use higher-quality oils like sunflower oil, as snacking trends move away from palm oil-based products. In fact, Lay's in Europe might taste better than in America because the chips contain fewer processed ingredients and oils.
American potato chips come in an impressive variety of styles and brands, not to mention flavors ranging from original to barbecue and virtually anything else you can imagine. Their convenience and snackability highlight the fast-paced lifestyle often associated with American culture. In contrast, French potato chips, such as Belin Chipsters and Bret's, embody the artistry of French cooking while still staying grounded in the snack world. Flavors like comté and onion confit reflect ingredients that appear in French cuisine and would likely seem gourmet to any American.
American potato chips are all about variety
American potato chips know how to hit the spot. Their easy-to-eat nature exemplifies what everyone loves about American snack food, and they offer incredible variety. Whole sections of the snack aisles are dedicated to the potato chip, where a wide range of brands and styles are available.
Classic cut potato chips, represented by brands like Lay's and Kettle, are thinly sliced and crunchy. Ruffles offers crinkle-cut potato chips — the perfect sturdy texture to scoop up a dip. Popular brands also frequently offer baked potato chips, enjoyed for their less greasy texture and airy crispiness. More processed potato chips, like Pringles, might be a far cry from the classic cut, but the shape and ingredients certainly fit them into the potato chip category.
American potato chips also stay true to American flavors like barbecue, sour cream and onion, cheddar, and ranch. Other classics like salt and vinegar, salt and pepper, and jalapeño allow people to enjoy pared-back flavors. Lay's, founded in 1932 in Tennessee, is the best-selling potato chip in 2024 according to Statista, followed by Ruffles (both are owned by the parent company Frito-Lay). Lay's was also the favorite potato chip brand from a Mashed poll and gained twice as many votes as the second favorite brand, Kettle.
French potato chips are unique in texture and flavor
With dishes like potatoes au gratin and beautifully shaped duchess potatoes, it's clear that France knows how to treat spuds. The same extends to the country's potato chips, but unless you've been to France and gone shopping in the snack aisle, you probably haven't been able to try French potato chips before. Whereas the American brand Lay's was France's leading potato chip brand in 2023 according to Statista, popular French brands like Belin Chipsters and Bret's aren't easily found in the U.S.
Belin Chipsters are unlike any other American potato chip. It may be surprising considering the upscale reputation of French food, but Chipsters land on the processed side of the potato chip spectrum. They are made from potato flakes and potato starch for a puffy and airy outcome. Another big brand is Bret's, which offers classic cut and wavy potato chips with intriguing French flavors like onion confit, tartiflette, goat cheese, and salted butter. Bret's knack for showcasing gourmet French ingredients differentiates them from unpretentious U.S. flavors, but both countries offer potato chips that are equally as snackable as they are delicious.