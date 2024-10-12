What Are The Differences Between American And French Potato Chips?

American potato chips know how to hit the spot. Their easy-to-eat nature exemplifies what everyone loves about American snack food, and they offer incredible variety. Whole sections of the snack aisles are dedicated to the potato chip, where a wide range of brands and styles are available.

Classic cut potato chips, represented by brands like Lay's and Kettle, are thinly sliced and crunchy. Ruffles offers crinkle-cut potato chips — the perfect sturdy texture to scoop up a dip. Popular brands also frequently offer baked potato chips, enjoyed for their less greasy texture and airy crispiness. More processed potato chips, like Pringles, might be a far cry from the classic cut, but the shape and ingredients certainly fit them into the potato chip category.

American potato chips also stay true to American flavors like barbecue, sour cream and onion, cheddar, and ranch. Other classics like salt and vinegar, salt and pepper, and jalapeño allow people to enjoy pared-back flavors. Lay's, founded in 1932 in Tennessee, is the best-selling potato chip in 2024 according to Statista, followed by Ruffles (both are owned by the parent company Frito-Lay). Lay's was also the favorite potato chip brand from a Mashed poll and gained twice as many votes as the second favorite brand, Kettle.