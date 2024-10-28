Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza Empanadas Recipe
Gooey, crunchy, saucy, and meaty ... these deep fried pepperoni pizza empanadas provide a festival of flavors and textures in one savory bite. They're reminiscent of the childhood freezer staple, pizza rolls, with their dimpled chewy yet crispy crust. But this homemade version is worlds better (Isn't that always the case?). We folded the pastry empanada-style for a larger, more satisfying treat that's perfectly crisp and fun to eat. The fusion of classic American pizza flavors and Spanish empanada form makes for a deliciously flavorful handheld treat.
The homemade dough wrapper is easy to make and though it takes a little extra time, the entire recipe still comes together rather quickly. You can easily make these last minute for a party, or throw them together well ahead of time and reheat when you're ready to serve them. We love the crunchiness of the crust and the incredible cheese pull you get after deep frying these empanadas, but you can also bake them at 375 F for 20 minutes or cook them in the air fryer at 400 F for 10 minutes. But we promise, frying is the way to go for the freshest and tastiest results.
Gather the pepperoni pizza empanada ingredients
Pepperoni pizza empanadas require surprisingly few ingredients. Begin with all-purpose flour, warm water, vinegar, and salt for the dough. Then you will need cornstarch to dust the rounds of dough to keep them from sticking to one another. For the filling, you will need chopped pepperoni (we prefer the thicker sliced pepperoni for a better bite, but you can use thin as well). Then we add three different cheeses: provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese. You want a blend of cheeses to create the gooey texture and the complex flavor. But you can try other Italian cheeses like Asiago or Pecorino. Add in your favorite marinara or pizza sauce to the meat and cheeses. Then you'll need Italian seasoning (a combination of dried basil and dried oregano will also work). Then grab your vegetable oil for frying and your favorite sauces on the side for dipping.
Step 1: Prepare the dough
Add the flour, water, vinegar, and salt to the bowl of a food processor and blend until a soft ball forms.
Step 2: Let the dough rest
Place the dough on a clean surface and cover with a towel. Allow the dough to rest for 20 minutes.
Step 3: Split the dough
Cut the dough in half.
Step 4: Roll out the dough
Roll out the dough into a thin sheet with a rolling pin or a pasta roller.
Step 5: Cut the dough into rounds
Use a 3 inch round cutter to cut rounds out of the dough.
Step 6: Dust the dough rounds
Dust each round with cornstarch and stack them as you go.
Step 7: Chop the pepperoni and provolone
Dice the pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Step 8: Mix the filling
Add the mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, marinara, and Italian seasoning and stir to combine.
Step 9: Fill the dough rounds
Add a few tablespoons of filling to a round of dough.
Step 10: Crimp the dough
Moisten the edge of the dough and seal it shut using a fork. Repeat with all the remaining dough rounds.
Step 11: Preheat the oil
Heat the vegetable oil to 365 F.
Step 12: Fry the empanadas
Add 4 to 5 empanadas to the oil and fry for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown, flipping halfway through.
Step 13: Drain the empanadas
Drain the empanadas on a paper towel-lined sheet pan.
Step 14: Serve the empanadas
Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
- For the dough
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ⅛ cup warm water
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Cornstarch for dusting
- For the filling
- 8 ounces pepperoni
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup marinara sauce
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- For frying
- 4 cups vegetable oil
What are the origins of the empanada?
Handheld pies like stuffed dough or stuffed pastries are common in many cultures and across many cuisines, universally popular for their convenience, tastiness, and ease of transport. Empanadas are a delicious, flaky version of Spanish origin, and they are still most commonly eaten in Spain and Latin American countries, although they have spread in popularity throughout the world. The word empanada comes from the Spanish word empanar, which means "to bread" or "to wrap in pastry." There are many varieties, but the basic structure is some form of pastry stuffed with meat, cheese, or even sweet ingredients. Empanadas can be baked or fried depending on the country where they are prepared.
Since they traveled over the Atlantic Ocean to the Americas, they have changed many times and have gone through many influences based on variations in local cuisine. This pepperoni pizza version is no different. It takes the basic turnover-style pastry and stuffs it with classic American pizza ingredients for a delicious and fun appetizer.
How do I serve empanadas?
Pepperoni pizza empanadas make an excellent appetizer. They're easy to serve and, since they're handheld, they're easy to eat. Their crispy flavor and delicious fillings make them crowdpleasers. Since they have an adorable, football-like shape, they're perfect for your game day spread — they're right at home among your Super Bowl Sunday goodies. Accompany them with a variety of dipping sauces like homemade ranch, marinara sauce, or even cheese dip. They have a versatile flavor that is complimented by many sauces.
Empanadas can also work as an afternoon snack. Freeze them after they've been fried and when you're ready to serve, pop them in the air fryer for a quick treat. Preheat the air fryer to 400 F and air fry for about 10 minutes. Make a double batch so you can stock up for your hungry kiddos. Empanadas aren't typically served as a side dish, but they make a delicious and satisfying lunch or light dinner if you serve them with a green salad or soup.