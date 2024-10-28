Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza Empanadas Recipe

Gooey, crunchy, saucy, and meaty ... these deep fried pepperoni pizza empanadas provide a festival of flavors and textures in one savory bite. They're reminiscent of the childhood freezer staple, pizza rolls, with their dimpled chewy yet crispy crust. But this homemade version is worlds better (Isn't that always the case?). We folded the pastry empanada-style for a larger, more satisfying treat that's perfectly crisp and fun to eat. The fusion of classic American pizza flavors and Spanish empanada form makes for a deliciously flavorful handheld treat.

The homemade dough wrapper is easy to make and though it takes a little extra time, the entire recipe still comes together rather quickly. You can easily make these last minute for a party, or throw them together well ahead of time and reheat when you're ready to serve them. We love the crunchiness of the crust and the incredible cheese pull you get after deep frying these empanadas, but you can also bake them at 375 F for 20 minutes or cook them in the air fryer at 400 F for 10 minutes. But we promise, frying is the way to go for the freshest and tastiest results.