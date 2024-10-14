What's The Actual Difference Between A McDouble And A Double Cheeseburger At McDonald's?

When it comes to fast food favorites, few items are as iconic as McDonald's cheeseburgers. There's a reason why the brand's famous burgers are so delicious: Its patties are made from 100% beef with a dash of salt and pepper. Among the chain's extensive menu, the Double Cheeseburger and the McDouble stand out as wildly similar choices. However, even though both of these hearty sandwiches feature nearly identical recipes, the biggest distinction lies in the presence of a single piece of melty cheese.

The Double Cheeseburger is comprised of two all-beef patties, two slices of American cheese, pickles, dehydrated onions (the secret ingredient to a McDonald's-worthy burger), ketchup, and mustard, all nestled between a split bun. Meanwhile, the McDouble also has two beef patties but includes only one slice of American cheese. In fact, the standard toppings and condiments are the same — pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard — but the absence of the second slice of cheese makes it a bit lighter.