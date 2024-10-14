What's The Actual Difference Between A McDouble And A Double Cheeseburger At McDonald's?
When it comes to fast food favorites, few items are as iconic as McDonald's cheeseburgers. There's a reason why the brand's famous burgers are so delicious: Its patties are made from 100% beef with a dash of salt and pepper. Among the chain's extensive menu, the Double Cheeseburger and the McDouble stand out as wildly similar choices. However, even though both of these hearty sandwiches feature nearly identical recipes, the biggest distinction lies in the presence of a single piece of melty cheese.
The Double Cheeseburger is comprised of two all-beef patties, two slices of American cheese, pickles, dehydrated onions (the secret ingredient to a McDonald's-worthy burger), ketchup, and mustard, all nestled between a split bun. Meanwhile, the McDouble also has two beef patties but includes only one slice of American cheese. In fact, the standard toppings and condiments are the same — pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard — but the absence of the second slice of cheese makes it a bit lighter.
One or two slices of cheese?
Pricing can vary by location, but the McDouble generally comes in as the more budget-friendly option. Priced at around $3.65, a McDouble costs about half a dollar less than the Double Cheeseburger, which usually sells for around $4.19. The difference in cost is largely due to that extra slice of cheese on the Double Cheeseburger, which also increases its caloric and fat content, albeit by a small margin. The Double Cheeseburger contains approximately 440 calories, 25 grams of protein, 24 grams of fat, and 1,120 milligrams of sodium. To compare, the McDouble has about 390 calories, 22 grams of protein, 20 grams of fat, and 920 milligrams of sodium.
The Double Cheeseburger has been a staple on the McDonald's menu since 1965. The McDouble was introduced to the lineup in 2008 as part of the company's response to the rising competition in the fast-food market and the increasing demand for affordable yet satisfying meals. These burgers are symbols of McDonald's ability to innovate while staying true to its roots, serving customers a delicious lunch or dinner without breaking the bank. And if you ever feel adventurous enough to whip up your own, follow our copycat McDonald's McDouble recipe. Craving a homemade Double Cheeseburger? Simply add cheese.