Spicy Gochujang Kale And Eggs Recipe

We've all been there — shopping at the grocery store for a recipe you're excited to cook, and one of the key ingredients is nowhere to be found. Do you scrap the recipe entirely or persevere and try to find a replacement? It's never an easy decision to make, but you can often find a good replacement.

When it comes to gochujang, this can be especially vexing. Gochujang is a Korean chile paste made with fermented soybeans, gochugaru (Korean chili powder), glutinous rice, salt, and sometimes sweetener. It's packed with flavor and difficult to replicate exactly. But, there are options for gochujang substitutes.

Perhaps the most popular replacement for gochujang is sriracha. Sriracha is a Thai chile sauce made with ripe, red jalapeños, garlic, and sugar, among other ingredients. The flavor is quite different from gochujang but can fill some of the same roles, adding heat, sweetness, and a touch of umami. Though, notably, the umami flavor in sriracha largely comes from garlic, whereas gochujang derives its umami from fermented soybeans.

Another option for replacing gochujang is a mixture of tomato paste and chile powder. Tomato paste has a similar flavor profile to gochujang, providing a deep umami with a touch of sweetness, though obviously without the heat. A touch of crushed red pepper or chile powder can fill that gap and create a workable alternative.